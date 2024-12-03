WADESBORO – The Anson Singers and Anson Youth Choir will present their annual Christmas concert at 3 p.m. Sunday, December 8, in the sanctuary of the First United Methodist Church, 118 E. Morgan. The concert is free and open to the public.

Both groups are directed by Emily Litaker Privette, who is musical director of the church. The 25-member choir includes residents from throughout Anson County and the Pee Dee region. Accompanist is Gail Litaker.

Selections for the Anson Singers include a variety of music from spirituals to traditional music of the season. Among the selections to be featured are “All Around the Glory Manger,” a traditional American Spiritual; “Gloria in excelsis Deo,” a Christian hymn known also as the Angelic Hymn/Hymn of the Angels; “How Great Our Joy,” the theme of the concert; “Breath of Heaven (Mary’s Song), written by Amy Grant and Chris Eaton; “Good People, All Rejoice,” including the French carol “Bring a Torch, Jeanette, Isabella;” and “We Three Kings of Orient Are,” based on the tune “Kings of Orient.”

The Children’s Choir will also be featured with holiday selections.

Following the concert, a reception will be held in the fellowship hall of the church and all are invited to attend with games and prizes planned.

A free will offering will be accepted at the concert to support the continued work of the Anson Singers.