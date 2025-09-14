ANSON COUNTY — Animal services and control have been a focus of Anson County commissioners throughout the summer. Members of the newly appointed advisory committee to suggest solutions: Brian Ellerby, Sheriff Scott Howell, and Christine Morton, introduced two options for the board’s consideration last Tuesday. Commissioners ultimately voted to open animal service operations to outside contract bids.

“We had a meeting last week and we had a vote of six to zero that the animal control [will stay] under the control of the animal shelter and the Director Ms. [Maureen] Lett,” said Howell, introducing the first option.

The sheriff shared the committee felt, under the first option, that commissioners should consider hiring a third animal control officer to supervise the existing two animal control officers.

He explained, “A third animal control officer would be a supervisor over the two animal control officers they have or would replace those guys with. That would be someone that Ms. Lett could talk to; they could discuss whatever needs to be done for animal control through that supervisor position.”

The advisory committee also requested, as part of the first option presented, for the starting pay of animal control officers to be increased.

Howell said the committee also discussed a second option for the board to consider; Friends of the Animal Shelter entering a contract with the county that would make the non-profit group responsible for the shelter and animal control. Speaking on behalf of the committee, Howell advanced the idea that the non-profit group would lease the building from the county and its animal control vehicles for $1 a month.

“The county would also pay them a monthly payment. It says here $40,000. I don’t know if that is an agreeable amount or if that is just something that is proposed. The director of the animal shelter now would then go to work for the Friends of the Animal Shelter,” said Howell.

Explaining further the position of the advisory committee, Howell said the services currently provided by the animal shelter and animal control would then be transferred over to the Friends of the Animal Shelter. The committee shared the idea came from a program already in use in neighboring Richmond County.

“Their [animal services] is under the Health Department there, but they do have a 501-3c that does their animal shelter and stuff like that,” says Howell.

Christine Morton, president of Friends of the Animal Shelter, said her organization would then be the owners of the animals of Anson County, under the advisory committee’s contract proposal.

She said, “What we are proposing is we will rent the building from the committee or from the county. We will rent the two trucks. Ms. Lett would then hire someone which would be in charge of the two animal control [officers]. At the same time, I have to look and see that what if Ms. Lett’s health failed. Who is going to take over the animal shelter? So, we have nobody at this time. So, that is why we asking for the third director or animal control officer.”

Morton said the supervisory position, should it be created, would oversee officers in the field, and would also work with Lett in the office to learn everything she does from rabies, distemper, parvo, worming, and chips.

“At the same time, Friends [of the Animal Shelter] will be there to help with the food, like we have done before. For the last nine years the animal shelter has run very smoothly with Friends,” shared Morton, referring to her organization Friends of the Animal Shelter. She added, “The county has graciously given us money, and we work side-by-side every single day. We’ve got volunteers. We’ve got two beautiful vans. We just need a little bit of support, and we can take this and run with it.”

Morton said her organization already met and voted to approve the contract, should the board decide to enter into one with them.

“We can do this. We can take the shelter. We can provide service to Anson County, and we will approach the police department and see if we can service them also. On the other hand, this would be like a yearly or a two-year contract with the Anson County commissioners. So, you could look at us in two years and see if you like what we’ve done or if you do not like what we have done,” said Morton.

Following statements made by Sheriff Howell and Morton, the board opened the floor to commissioner discussion and questions.

When Commissioner Robert Mims asked Morton to clarify that they would pick up both dogs and cats, Morton responded that cats are notoriously hard to catch, but the organization can set up traps for them.

Mims next turned to the budget, concerned the hiring of an assistant director may not fit into the budget, and Morton assured him she believed the $40,000 can be afforded by the budget.

County Attorney Scott Forbes said if the county was determined to go the route of contracting out animal control services, it would be his recommendation to open it up to bids.

Addressing Sheriff Howell, Commissioner Joshua Ellerbe inquired about the possibility of the sheriff’s office taking over the animal control aspect of animal services.

“If that is the last option that the county has, then yes, we will look into it,” answered Howell. He added, “But my opinion is, and I’ve run the numbers of what I would have to have if the sheriff’s office took over animal control services, and it would be twice as much as Friends of the Animal Shelter are asking for here tonight.”

“I make a motion that we put out or accept RFQ’s [request for quote] for animal services,” said Commissioner Ellerbe.

Commissioner Lawrence Gatewood wanted to know how animal services will function in the meantime as it is now down to one animal control officer.

County Attorney Forbes suggested the county advertise for a period of seven days, during which time Friends of the Animal Shelter and any other interested entities could submit their proposals to the board.

“Mr. Forbes is going to have to write it first. As soon as we can get it written, we will advertise it for seven days, which hopefully will give us time to get it back to you on your September 2 meeting,” interjected County Manager Leonard Sossoman.

Howell suggested the county manager contact the surrounding counties and see if one would be interested in lending some of their animal control officers or contracting them for thirty days or until the county reaches a satisfactory conclusion.

“Then we will have trained, equipped animal control officers coming in from another county until this can be resolved,” said Howell, his words greeted with murmurings of approval by some board members.

Commissioner Ellerbe again made a motion for the county to send out RFQ’s for seven days for animal services. Commissioner Gatewood seconded the motion, and all seven commissioners voted to approve Ellerbe’s motion.