August 16

POLKTON — At 10:04 a.m., Deputy L. Galvan spoke with a female victim reporting the theft of her gray Yorkie Shih Tzu dog named “Stinky.” The victim claimed Stinky was stolen while she was hospitalized. She said when she got out of the hospital, her boyfriend, whom she had left Stinky in the care of, told her the dog was gone. According to the victim, the boyfriend claimed someone must have opened the gate to the cage where he was keeping Stinky, as there was no other way the dog could have escaped its confines. The victim described her pet as a black and gray, six pound Yorkie Shih Tsu with a purple collar bearing the victim’s contact number. Case is active.

POLKTON — At 1:48 p.m., Deputy I. Cash responded to Whit’s Gas Station following a report of a man trespassing. At the scene, Deputy Cash learned the male had previously trespassed from the same premises a couple times throughout the summer. Due to their being only two deputies on duty, Deputy Cash explained he would be issuing a citation to the male for trespassing rather than arresting him. Deputy L. Galvan provided the trespasser with a ride back to his residence after he was issued a citation for second degree trespassing. Case closed by means other than arrest.

LILESVILLE — At 3:39 p.m., Deputy L. Galvan responded to the Dollar General store following a report from a female worker that a white male was inside the store “Trying to cause a disturbance with her.” At the scene, Deputy Galvan spoke with the victim who said the incident began over her trying to buy what the male subject claimed to feel were too many items. The victim said the male was in line with her and began complaining loudly about the amount of her purchases, devolving eventually into casting verbal slurs at her. She claimed he said to her, “Why don’t you go to Walmart? You are a dumb [expletive]… you people,” which she took to be racist language against her, according to Deputy Galvan’s report. The victim also said the male threatened her, but upon further questioning could not recall how. The manager of the store backed up the victim’s claims of racism and said that she instructed the male to leave the store. The manager further stated she wanted the male trespassed and that he is no longer allowed in the store. The male suspect stated to officers he stopped in at the store to get something cold to drink because he was afraid he might be having a heat stroke. He said that while waiting in line, he became agitated with the woman because he felt she was being rude and inconsiderate holding up the line with her large number of purchases. He admitted suggesting to her that she should have done her shopping at Walmart instead. The male further claimed his usage of “You people,” was not meant in a racial way, he said he was referring to the female and another male when he used the term. And that, claimed the male, was his full story behind the early afternoon bruhaha at the Dollar General. Case closed by means other than arrest.

WADESBORO — At 4:17 p.m., Deputy L. Galvan took a report on credit card fraud. The victim claimed her Direct Express Master Debit card has a fraudulent charge of $600, dated August 1, 2025. The victim says her credit card companies’ fraud specialist advised her to file a police report because the transaction was made from a website. Case closed by means other than arrest.

MORVEN — At 8:30 p.m., Deputy Wylder Kuhn spoke by phone with a woman claiming her 1996/1997 black in color Honda Accord by a family friend who did have permission to use the car, but only for a couple of days. The victim said the friend lives in Mt. Gilead and is refusing to return the vehicle. On August 17, at 8:59 p.m., Deputy Kuhn learned the stolen vehicle was returned to its rightful owner. Case closed by means other than arrest.