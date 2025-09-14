ANSON COUNTY — With fall quickly approaching many families will be planning camping trips. First before leaving home make sure your vehicle is ready for the trip. Check your tire’s tread wear, air pressure and make sure your brakes are in good working order before hitting the road. While on your trip make sure you take frequent breaks to avoid fatigue. Plan out a safe route before leaving. It’s a good idea to let someone know what roads you will be traveling on. Never drink and drive, wear your seat belt and obey all traffic laws.

If your trip includes camping or hiking, always observe wildlife from a distance and never approach a wild animal. Store food in animal proof containers to deter unwanted visitors. Keep valuables locked in your vehicle or leave them at home. Clean your campsite and remember littering is illegal in North Carolina. Make sure you completely extinguish your campfire before going to sleep and at the end of your stay. Always beware of your surroundings. If you do not feel safe, leave!

When hiking make sure to do your research before you go. Choose a walking trail that is appropriate for your skill level. Pack plenty of water and snacks. Take safety equipment including a first aid kit, a flashlight and a compass with you. Tell a friend or family member where you are going and when you expect to be back. While traveling, camping or hiking make sure your cell phone is fully charged. Enjoy your trip!