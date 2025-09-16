ANSON COUNTY — The Anson County Sheriff’s Office announced deputies have captured armed and dangerous fugitive, Scotty Roy Hills, after finding him hiding under a building located on the south side of Wadesboro Tuesday morning.

Hills had been on the run since the early morning hours of Monday, after leading numerous law enforcement agencies on a high-speed chase beginning late Sunday night in Rockingham, Richmond Co., and ending early Monday in Anson County where he successfully evaded law enforcement on foot following a brief shoot-out with authorities in the Lilesville area of Highway 74 and Harrington Road.

Following his Monday morning roadside shoot out with police and daring on-foot escape, Hills remained on the run until ACSO deputies met up with him on the morning of Sept. 9, placing him under arrest.

Sheriff Scott Howell confirms Hills capture directly resulted from reliable tips called in by two private Anson County residents, making them eligible for the reward offered for Hills successful apprehension.

In a statement released by his office following Hills’ Tuesday capture and arrest, Sheriff Howell commended his deputies for their hard work and tireless dedication to the search for the fugitive.

He further acknowledged deputies worked long hours searching numerous locations across the county and readily responded at a moment’s notice to every tip and lead available to them. Sheriff Howell also gave special recognition to K-9 Landi, who is trained for a range of missions, including locating missing or lost people and tracking fleeing suspects.

The Anson County Sheriff’s Office K-9 Program was reinstated by Sheriff Howell in 2023, of which K-9 Landi has reportedly already located missing children and dementia patients. In addition to offering his gratitude for K-9 Landi’s service, the Sheriff extended a special thank you to Jimmy “Dogman” Williams who is K-9 Landi’s handler.

Reflecting on how essential community involvement and mutual trust is to successful law enforcement, particularly as it pertains to fugitive apprehension, Howell also thanked residents whose assistance in the investigation through called in tips, reported sightings and offered support which proved to be invaluable. He added he is also thankful for their continued support, trust and daily encouragement to his office and its staff.

Howell added the following entities also assisted in the hectic investigation and successful apprehension of Hills, and he is equally grateful for their assistance: Polkton Police Department, Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, Rockingham Police Department, Stanly County Sheriff’s Office, North Carolina Highway Patrol, Anson County Emergency Management, Anson County EMS, Anson County Communications, and Wadesboro Police Department.