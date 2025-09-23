August 28

WADESBORO — At 3:59 a.m., Deputy M. Martin received a call from communications explaining a female caller was reporting her son was knocking out windows in the neighborhood. At the scene, law enforcement decided to divide and conquer, with some deputies speaking with the mother, and others investigating the perimeter of a nearby home. An open window was found at the back of the house. When deputies knocked on the door of the house, the alleged window-bashing son of the caller opened the door and was immediately detained while officers cleared the residence. Law enforcement next entered the home, all the while announcing their presence, until they got to the last door of the home. Behind that door, deputies found a homeowner who declared he did not give permission for the son to be in his home. The suspect, Michael Taylor was apprehended and transported to the magistrate without incident. Magistrate Mims found enough probable cause to charge Taylor who was then remanded to the Anson County Jail. Case closed by arrest.

WADESBORO — At 1:05 p.m., Deputy J. Alexson received a call while out on patrol alerting him to a victim of fraud waiting at the sheriff’s office to file a report with him. At the office, Deputy Alexson learned from the victim she became aware of the fraud when she noticed two unauthorized transactions, both in the amount of $188.05. The victim said she went to her bank who provided her with scanned copies of the checks cashed from her account. The victim was able to confirm the account and routing number appearing on the checks were accurate, however, she did not have checks with those numbers issued to her account. She also noticed the checks were made out “Pay to the order of WNK Associates inc.” and “Hawk Auto Protection” on the memo line for both. Case is active.

August 29

WADESBORO — At 4:21 p.m., Deputy J. Benoist responded to a residence on Glory Drive in relation to a call that came into communications reporting an out-of-control roommate who allegedly stole items from the home before fleeing. At the scene, Deputy Benoist learned from the remaining roommate, he got into an argument with his runaway roommate earlier in the day that became physical when the roommate allegedly hit the reporting roommate in the back of the head. The victim stated to Deputy Benoist he then left the residence and when he came back, he noticed several items belonging to him now missing from the home, which he said included a 55” TV valued at $300, DJ equipment valued at $400, and a Remington single shot 12-gauge shotgun valued at $200. Despite initially filing charges with the magistrate against his wayward roommate, the victim later contacted law enforcement to drop the charges as his property was privately returned to him. Case close by means other than arrest.

WADESBORO — At 5:16 p.m., Deputy B. Shull noticed a white F-150 truck parked in the roadway at Hanna Road while he was out on patrol. Shull stopped to investigate, learning the operator of the truck was in the process of attempting to cut the brake line to the vehicle as the front brakes were locked up and not allowing its owner to get home. Shull advised the stranded victim a better option would be to fix the brakes roadside or call a tow truck operator. While assisting the motorist, Deputy Shull discovered a warrant out for his arrest. The vehicle was left on scene for a friend to retrieve and the motorist was then transported to the Anson County Jail under a secure bond of $1,000. Case closed by arrest.

PEACHLAND — At 6:48 p.m., Deputy L. Galvan responded to a residence on Union Church Road following a report of a domestic disturbance call involving dueling cousins, and an argument with a grandmother. At the scene, law enforcement learned from the caller he got into a disagreement with his grandmother, who then decided to call his cousin for support. When the female cousin arrived, the victim claimed she then attacked him, causing several minor scratches and damage to his clothing. He was advised of his options and deputies next went to speak with his female cousin. She explained to deputies she came to the home to speak with the victim about his disrespectful behavior towards his grandmother. According to the allegedly aggressive cousin, she was grabbed by the victim first and grabbed him back in retaliation. Both individuals declined medical treatment or to press charges. Case is active.

POLKTON — At 7:21 p.m., Deputy I. Cash responded to a call about an animal attack at a residence on Old Prison Camp Road. At the scene, the victim told Deputy Cash he had been standing by his father’s truck when a white and black dog, who belongs to a neighbor, came out of nowhere approaching him aggressively. According to reports, when the victim attempted to push the dog’s head away, the dog reared back and bit him. Reports note deputies observed the victim sustained injuries to his hand. Animal Control was subsequently contacted regarding the incident. Case closed by means other than arrest.

POLKTON — At 9:29 p.m., Deputy I. Cash responded to a report of a black Dodge Challenger heading into Anson County from Union County via Marshville Power Plant Road. Communications advised deputies with Union County, and officers with Charlotte and Marshville police departments were tracking the suspect in relation to armed robbery. While en- route to the chase, Deputy Cash learned the Challenger was now going in the direction of Old Prison Camp Road heading towards US 74. Deputy Cash, who just happened to be on US 74, observed the wanted vehicle coming towards him with no other traffic around it. As the driver failed to stop at the stop sign he passed while being chased by police, Deputy Cash attempted to initiate a traffic stop, which the suspect also declined to stop for, instead, choosing to increase his rate of speed. Deputy Cash gave chase, following behind the suspect who at times drove at speeds eclipsing 139 mph. As Deputy Cash was closing in, his patrol car developed mechanical issues causing him to withdraw from the chase as the CMPD helicopter took over, reporting back to ACSO deputies the moves of their fugitive. The driver ended up parking the Challenger on Moore Street in an attempt to evade law enforcement on foot. The suspect was taken into custody shortly after taking the chase to the streets. The Union County fugitive was identified as Jhase Buchanon. The Challenger was confirmed to have been stolen. The various law enforcement agencies filed a flurry of charges against Buchanon at the Anson County Magistrate’s Office where he was ultimately taken into custody by the Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Department. Case closed by arrest.