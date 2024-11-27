PEACHLAND — Deputies with the Anson County Sheriff ‘s Office responded to a residence on Monroe White Store Road following a report of shots fired in the area Nov. 10 at 12 :24 a.m. after a social gathering devolved into an altercation and shoot-out in the parking lot.

Reports from the incident show deputies spoke with a victim on scene, Gilbert Hatcher, who was changing a tire on his 2017 white Hyundai Accent after being caught in the crossfire of the gunshots when deputies approached him. Hatcher told law enforcement a large fight broke out at the gathering, broken up by the event coordinator, and as guests dispersed, and Hatcher waited in a line of cars, gunfire erupted from a gray Ford F150, striking his vehicle three times.

All in all, three bullets struck Hatcher’s Hyundai; damaging the back driver side bumper, flattening the back driver side tire, and back passenger door.

Another witness, according to reports, told deputies about seeing the fight, the truck, and the gunfire in the direction of the line of cars. However, this witness describes seeing a black male wearing a dark colored hoodie hanging outside the window of the gray Ford truck holding a Glock -type black pistol pointed at the line of cars. After squeezing off a few shots, the witness claimed the shooter fled, while he said he also saw the white Hyundai speed off in an attempt to escape the gunfire. The witness added that he was unable “to see what kind of car the truck was shooting at.”

After speaking with witnesses at the scene, deputies report no one was injured and law enforcement officially shut down the event.

At 4:02 p.m., November 10, deputies spoke with another victim from the incident at the Anson County Sheriff’s Office. The female victim reported damage to her 2017 Nissan Sentra during the gunfight. This witness stated to deputies she was unaware of whom the shooter was actually shooting at, she only knew several cars were damaged in the incident. Damage to the victim’s Nissan totaled approximately $650 and includes a damaged hood, fender, and headlight.

This is a developing story and law enforcement are continuing their search for the gunman. Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the Anson County Sheriff’s Office tip line at (704) 694-4188.

