ANSON COUNTY — Throughout the early week shots rang out across the county in separate incidents that kept Ansonians on edge. The three shootings resulted in two injuries and one fatality, according to law enforcement.

The WPD said a call came into Anson County Emergency Communications Monday at approximately 5:37 p.m. from Atrium Anson reporting a female gunshot victim. WPD officers responded, meeting up with Anson County Sheriff’s deputies at Atrium Anson. The female victim was transported from the scene to the hospital in a private vehicle. Still unidentified at time of publication, the female was later transferred to CMC Main where she is expected to make a full recovery, officials said.

WPD and ACSO both assumed responsibility for the investigation, resulting in the arrest of Jonathan Hinson.

The shooting, which occurred while Hinson’s vehicle was traveling on Lee Ave towards US Highway 74, was deemed accidental, however, Hinson was arrested and charged with Possession of Firearm by Felon and Possession of a Stolen Firearm. Hinson is currently in the Anson County Jail under a $25,000 bond.

Following Monday night’s shooting, WPD officers and ACSO units again responded to a shooting call Tuesday, this time at the North Wadesboro Grocery on 109 North. Unfortunately, when law enforcement arrived at the scene, they discovered 22-year-old Tommy Lee “TJ” Watkins Jr. deceased behind the wheel of his car.

In addition to reports, the murder was captured on security footage, sources said two Black males approached Watkins’ vehicle and held a brief conversation with him before entering the vehicle. Shortly after, shots rang out and the two individuals excited the car, fleeing the scene.

Law enforcement was quick to inform the public to be on the lookout for the two suspects, one a juvenile, the other 25-year-old Justin Wright. Citing Article 20A NCNGS..7B3103, the WPD initially issued an image and description of the 16-year-old suspect as he posed an immediate “armed and dangerous” threat to the public.

Sheriff Scott Howell confirmed the early arrest of Wright followed by the Wednesday evening arrest of the juvenile. It is currently unclear if the juvenile suspect will be charged as an adult in this case.

Wright was taken into custody by the ACSO and charged with Robbery with a Dangerous Weapon and Murder in the death of Tommy Watkins, who worked for the town of Troy’s Public Works Department. Harris Funeral Home and Cremations is serving the Watkins family during this difficult time and funeral arrangements remain incomplete at time of publication.

In charge of the case, Sgt. Det. T. Nolen said, “I truly appreciate the hard work of all WPD officers, and especially the Criminal Investigation Division. The Sheriff’s Office has been phenomenal.”

Thursday, ACSO deputies flooded Camden Street in Lilesville in response to another shooting, this time with a female victim.

Despite being early into the investigation, Sheriff Howell confirmed to the Anson Record the incident involved a domestic altercation resulting in the female victim’s gunshot wound. The victim was transported to CMC Main for assessment and medical treatment. Sheriff Howell confirmed the injuries sustained by the victim were not life-threatening. In an effort to protect the victim’s privacy, her name has not been released at time of publication.

Both Nolen and Sheriff Howell stated their thoughts and prayers are with all the families and victims involved in this week’s violence.