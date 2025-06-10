Across the county at large, and Wadesboro in particular, it is the worst of times and the best of times.

This week I witnessed a town council meeting interrupted by violence, to be followed by a commissioner meeting the next night, interrupted by murder. As I sat in the commissioners’ meeting and heard the audible sounds of our law enforcement in action, I visibly saw our Sheriff Scott Howell race from the meeting to the scene, followed by Deputy Chief and Commissioner Robert Mims stepping out of the meeting to be briefed on the unfolding situation.

I also witnessed, as many of you did this week, Wadesboro’s town council again appearing in shambles; right down to a council member showing disrespect to another council member while in prayer. It is one thing to disagree with another member, or even to disagree where religious views are concerned, however, it is quite another thing all together to go out of one’s way to show blatant disrespect. It is disrespectful not just to the council member giving the prayer, it is disrespectful to every constituent whose head was bowed in prayer as well.

When I have been present for prayer that was not made to my God, I filled that time either silently praying myself, or standing by solemnly.

Additionally, when the same council member addressed a censure letter issued against him by the council in potential violation of his free speech made across social media platforms, Wadesboro’s town manager laughed openly. Both incidents were on display for all to see.

If we cannot disagree with respect, if we cannot lead with respect, then do we really deserve a seat at the table?

This week I witnessed a struggling police force rise to the occasion, led by a level-headed young woman, Sgt. Det. T. Nolen of the Wadesboro Police Department. I witnessed our Sheriff step in and volunteer his deputies to a city in crisis; two agencies working in tandem to keep residents safe and criminals off the streets. Highlighting where the hope of the county can be found — in transparency, mutual respect, and cooperation — our law enforcement agencies alone this week displayed the best of Anson County. The fruits of this are shown in the multiple quick arrests made by both agencies throughout the week and the information shared with the local media to keep the public informed as the situations developed. Many of you wrote in to the paper this week to share your appreciation with being kept informed.

New to the role of filling in as Interim Chief, but not remotely over her head, Sgt. Det. T. Nolen told me on day one she was all about transparency and she more than delivered on her promise this week. Working long hours and often going without sleep to keep the city she loves safe, Nolen provided updates on the dangerous incidents occurring this week, sometimes in the wee hours of the morning, all to ensure the public stays informed. During her investigations this week, Nolen even provided updates at 1:06 a.m. and 3:09 a.m.

I think it is important to note that like many of our men and women in uniform, Nolen is also a parent. A parent who sacrifices time with her family, as all our law enforcement members do, to keep us safe. Our law enforcement agencies rushed into several incidents involving shots fired this week, and they do this every week, with no guarantee they will be returning to that family.

When it came to withholding the names of victims, both Nolen and Sheriff Howell showed their typical compassion and inherent need to protect, both requesting time be given to the families to process and begin to heal before being bombarded by well-wishers the world over.

As a member of the public, and the media, I understand wanting to know. We are all, every one of us, affected by the violence and invested in the safety of our fellow residents. Yet, when you are the one truly, personally involved; I think we can all understand needing a moment to process. After all, your whole life has just changed, and your tragedy should not be fodder for local gossip.

This week I witnessed Ansonians rally around their neighbors in Ansonville to prevent a company moving in the people do not want. In covering your stories, I have become more concerned and invested in the people of Anson than where I live, and so I was proud to see and hear the strength behind the numbers. On this issue, everyone from commissioners, Sheriff Howell, Ansonville’s beloved Mayor Caraway, to the regular everyday resident from all over the county, stood in solidarity.

What did it accomplish?

You, Anson County, single-handedly caused them to withdraw their application. No matter how you feel about the project, no one can deny the proof of what Ansonians can accomplish when they are of one mind.

So, yes, Anson it is both the worst and the best of times, because out of this darkness a light is still shining: You.