Two students from the Ebony Dragons Martial Arts Academy competition team traveled to Laurinburg, NC on Saturday May 17, 2025 to compete in the Phoenix-N- Tha- Burg Karate Tournament. First picture front and center Curtis “Tre” Garth Back row: Master Ronnie Covington and Sensei Denise Watkins. Pictured in second photo is Lorenzo Hubbard. Way to go Dragons!