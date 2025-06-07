May 16

MORVEN — At 5:17 p.m., Deputy Cox responded to a residence on Thomas Road following a report of someone on a bike trespassing on the property and removing items from a barn located there. The caller stated the property belonged to his friend, who is now deceased, and he is charged with keeping an eye on the home. At the scene, Deputy Cox learned from the caller security footage exists and images of the suspect were obtained. The caller was unable to determine what items were taken. He described the suspect as a white male on a bicycle. Case is active.

May 17

WADESBORO — At 1:12 p.m., Deputy Cox responded to a residence on Capel Dairy Road following a report of damage to the property. At the scene, Deputy Cox observed a window broken in the home and inside a piece of rubber was located in the room adjacent to the room with the broken window. As the piece of rubber found at the scene appeared consistent with that of a vehicle tire, Deputy Cox determined the damage to the home was caused by a blown tire from off a passing motorist’s vehicle. Case closed by other means.

May 18

MORVEN — At 7:19 p.m., Deputy Alexson responded to the Morven Truck Stop on Hwy. 52 following a report of a disturbance. At the scene, Deputy Alexson spoke with the owner who reported a black male driving a black, four-door Ford vehicle entering his store after pumping $1.20 in gasoline. The male attempted to purchase two packs of cigars, but the owner said when he asked for the individual’s ID, he became irate and began knocking items off counter shelves. Deputy Alexson observed no damaged items at the scene but did confirm various store products were scattered about the store floor. Case is active.

May 22

LILESVILLE — At 9:58 a.m., Sgt. Kelly responded to a residence on Cowan Street following a report of damage to property. At the scene, Sgt. Kelly spoke with the caller who reported his driver’s side car window was busted out. Sgt. Kelly noticed the grass around the vehicle was recently mowed and advised the victim that a rock may have been kicked up by the mower, inadvertently striking the vehicle. Case is active.

May 22

MORVEN — At 10:45 p.m., Deputy Alexson responded to a residence on Mill Street following a report of larceny from a home. The female caller stated a gentleman had “taken her phone and won’t give it back.” At the scene, Deputy Alexson learned from the female caller the gentleman who took her phone is her boyfriend. She claimed he took the phone in response to a previous altercation that had occurred between them. After he took the phone, the boyfriend canceled the service to her phone, as the couple had a shared plan. As a result, the female reported to Deputy Alexson she purchased a new phone today on her own account. She said that following their most recent argument, her boyfriend took the new phone and left the residence with it. While Deputy Alexson was still on scene, the female’s boyfriend returned to the residence. He initially denied possessing the phone, even voluntarily emptying his pockets for Deputy Alexson. The phone was not observed in his possession at that time. The boyfriend then stated, “I grabbed her phone and threw it on the couch. I don’t know what happened to it after that.” Deputy Alexson relayed the information to the female victim and advised her of her rights. Both parties confirmed to Deputy Alexson they could continue cohabiting peacefully before he left the scene. Case is active.