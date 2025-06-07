ANSON COUNTY — 4-H Egg-cellent Egg Contest kicks off in August 2025. This comprehensive program will last through September 2025.

This program is for 4-H members in participating counties with a flock of chickens that are currently laying eggs. Participants may submit up to two sets of half dozen (six) eggs, which will be judged for uniformity, exterior and interior quality.

Training participation via zoom and other supplemental submissions will be required to complete the program. 4-Hers will learn more about egg production and compete against other members in the participating region.

All participants that successfully complete the project will receive a t-shirt and ribbon (either participation or placing ribbon).

Any youth in North Carolina that is enrolled in 4-H Online is eligible to participate.

Contact your local county Extension center if you have any questions. https://www.ces.ncsu.edu/

Participants must be actively enrolled in the NC 4-H Online Enrollment System. (This is free and must be updated annually at https://v2.4honline.com/)

Important dates to remember:

August 1 – Registration Ends

August 5 at 6 p.m. – Initial Training via zoom – Zoom link will be sent before the training

August 19 – Egg-citing, In Depth Egg Training- Zoom link will be sent before the training

August 22 – Registration fee is due to the Hoke County Office

September 17 – Eggs & supplemental portion submissions due

September 30 at 6 p.m. – Winners announced on Zoom

All dates are subject to change.

The registration fee is $15 per youth. Please make checks or money orders payable to Hoke County 4-H and send your check or money order to: Hoke County 4-H Attn: Cathy James 645 East Palmer StreetRaeford, NC 28376