WADESBORO — Two shootings in as many days, coupled with the retirement of Chief Brandon Chewning, has left the Wadesboro community reeling this week.

The first shooting occurred at the Dollar General on East Caswell Street at approximately 3:45 p.m. on January 29.

According to reports, when law enforcement responded to the scene, they found two victims suffering from apparent gunshot wounds inside the store. Investigating further, law enforcement officials said they learned only one victim was shot, the other a casualty of the incident. At this time, the Wadesboro Police Department is withholding the names of both victims, who were each transported to area hospitals for medical treatment.

As the victims’ injuries do not appear to be life-threatening, the Wadesboro Police Department expects both victims to make a recovery, they said. At this time, WPD says there is no suspect information to provide, and no arrests have been made. The investigation into this case is ongoing and active and the Wadesboro Police Department has requested the assistance of the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation to assist in the investigation.

Wadesboro’s second shooting did not have as happy an outcome; resulting in the loss of one life.

At approximately 8:18 a.m. January 30, the Wadesboro Police Department officials said they were notified of a disturbance taking place at the corner of Shelton Road and East Wade Street in Wadesboro. On scene, reports say officers discovered a female victim and a deceased male — both gunshot victims.

Also at the time of the murder and attempted murder two young minors were present, a two-week old infant and a three-year old. Both children were physically unharmed by the incident and were briefly placed in the custody of Anson County DSS following the shooting. The children have since been released into the care of family members, officials said.

Treated at the scene by Anson County EMS, the female victim was later transported to Atrium Main Hospital in Charlotte, where she was treated and released, they said.

Working together, the Wadesboro Police Department and the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigations identified the suspect as 29-year old Levoris Rorie of Wadesboro. Charged with felony murder, warrants were obtained for Rorie’s arrest and he is currently in the Anson County Jail being held without bond.

“The Wadesboro Police Department and Criminal Investigations Division would like to thank the men and women of the following agencies for their assistance; Anson County Sheriff’s Office, Anson County Criminal Investigations Division, Anson County Department of Social Services, Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Department and North Carolina State Bureau of Investigations,” said the WPD in a released statement, adding, “This is an ongoing investigation; updates will be provided once additional information becomes available. If you have any information concerning this incident please contact the Wadesboro Police Department at 704-694-2167.”