WADESBORO — On Tuesday, March 26, at approximately 4:30 p.m. officers responded to a residence on Wheeler Street following a report of shots fired. Arriving at the scene, officers found two victims suffering from gunshot wounds.

Currently the names of the victims are being withheld.

Transported from the scene, one victim flew to a nearby medical center with life threatening injuries. The second victim was treated on the scene and later released.

Following an investigation, Wadesboro Police charged 31-year old Devonte Lamont Duncan of Wadesboro, with one count of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious bodily injury.

Held in the Anson County Jail without bond, additional charges are pending against Duncan. The Wadesboro Police Department assures residents no additional suspects are sought in this incident.