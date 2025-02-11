WADESBORO — Three months almost to the day after being charged with DWI in Stanly County, Commissioner Joshua Ellerbe was again pulled over by North Carolina State Highway Patrol last week, this time in Wadesboro. In November 2024, Ellerbe was charged and arrested with DWI for refusing to submit to a breathalyzer test during a traffic stop.

Court records show NCSHP pulled over Ellerbe Wednesday, February 5 in response to a tip called into law enforcement he was driving without a license. Also according to court records, during the East Wade Street traffic stop, Ellerbe stated to law enforcement he had a permit to operate the vehicle, which he could not produce at the time of the stop.

Ellerbe was issued a citation at the scene Wednesday for driving while license revoked [DWLR] and is scheduled to appear in the Anson County Courthouse in the upcoming weeks to address the matter.