When picking out the perfect rose this Valentine’s Day there are many factors to consider. For instance, did you know each color of rose has a special meaning — even the number of roses you buy that special someone matters.

Why Roses?

The history of the rose and its association with Valentine’s Day has a long and storied tradition dating all the way back to Greece and Aphrodite, the goddess of love.

According to Greek mythology, roses were sacred to Aphrodite because it is believed her tears mixed with the blood of her lover, Adonis, watering the ground where he was attacked by a wild boar, and leaving behing a bush of flaming red roses; earning the red rose a reputation for symbolizing undying love.

Another legend in Greek mythology records Aphrodite’s son Eros, himself named after the rose, as giving one of the red flowers to Harpocrates, the god of silence, to ensure his secrecy regarding Aphrodite’s love affairs. This story has encouraged the rose’s connection to secrecy.

In fact, the belief became so wide-spread in Ancient Rome homeowners began painting roses on their ceilings to point out, similar to Las Vegas, “what’s said in this house stays in this house.” Guests of the home were expected to keep mum on anything uttered sub rosa, which in Latin translates to “under the rose.”

Lady Mary Wortley Montagu, the wife of a British ambassador to Turkey, is credited for introducing the symbolism associated with various shades of the flower. While accompanying her husband on a trip to Turkey in 1716, Montagu’s letters home to England detail her deep interest in Turkish interpretations of floral symbology. While Montagu’s initial efforts did not gain traction in England the way she hoped, a century later, under the reign of Queen Victoria, books on the language of flowers began popping up on the market, quickly gaining popularity. Today, it depends what reference guide you use, or culture you are from, that determines what each shade of rose symbolizes. By the 19th century, under the romantic Victorians, it became standard practice to use floral bouquets to send a message of love to a significant other.

Rose symbology

Red roses have always ruled the holiday and they rightly stand for love and passion. Orange roses mean energy and desire while yellow roses can represent anything from friendship, joy, loyalty, congratulations, and jealousy. If you fell in love at first sight you’ll want to go for lavender roses as they indicate wonder and enchantment. Green roses are for growth and abundance, pink for elegance and sweetness. Sincerity and gratitude is shown with the gift of a peach rose. When it comes to ivory and white, the former indicates grace and charm, the latter purity and innocence. Florists may not be fans, but blue roses symbolize mystery and rainbow stands for vibrancy.

How many roses to give?

One Rose: signifies love at first sight.

Two Roses: mutual love and affection.

Six Roses: indicates a desire to be together.

Dozen Roses: classically symbolizes deep love.

Two Dozen Roses: signifies eternal love.

Superstitions of the rose

Roses have many superstitions attached to them. It is said to protect the soul of a loved one from evil spirits, plant roses near their grave. White roses blooming in autumn signify an early marriage or in some Asian cultures white roses are associated with death. Lore claims throwing rose petals or their leaves into a fire brings good luck. On the other hand, rose leaves touching the floor symbolize bad luck.

If you are torn between lovers, superstition suggests taking as many rose leaves as you have choices, writing the name of your lovers and scattering them over water. The first leaf to sink is the person you are destined to be with. For those looking for love this Valentine’s Day, try placing dried rose petals under your mattress to bring a new romantic interest into your life. It is believed among some that if one holds a rose in their hand and the rose loses its petals, a loved one is soon to die. To a florist, it means its a bad rose.

Picking the perfect rose

Any florist will tell you- the harder the rose feels and tighter its petals are, the longer it will last. If a rose is soft and its petals “blown open,” it won’t last long. Yellow roses are notorious for blowing open faster than any other shade. Roses should be cut at a 45-degree angle under water to avoid air embolism. If your flowers outlast the flower food typically provided with your purchase, one can make homemade by mixing one teaspoon of sugar, two teaspoons of lemon juice with a few drops of bleach per liter of water used. A word of caution, attempting to dye roses is challenging and unpredictable for your florist. A helpful hint for those tulip lovers out there is to add a penny to the water your flowers are in and watch them stand at attention. Copper is considered a fungicide, and can kill off the bacteria causing tulips to droop. Always avoid displaying your flowers near fruit, which releases ethylene gas, a substance that can be harmful to your flowers as the fruit ripens.