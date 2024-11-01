ANSON — It is a sad and unfortunate fact that every year more homicides are added to the ever growing list of domestic violence victims.

Below is a list of the current known victims of domestic violence that were remembered and honored at the Anson County Domestic Violence Coalition’s annual candlelight vigil Thursday.

Sherika Monique Little was shot and killed in Georgia while celebrating her birthday with her boyfriend, Fortune Jaquan Spencer. He is charged in her death and is still awaiting trial in Fulton County, Georgia. Little was born June 4, 1996, her life ended on June 6 2020 at the age of 24.

Esther Brooks Hildreth was born October 10 1939. Her life was cut short by the blast of a shotgun January 17, 1963. She was twenty-three years old. No arrest was made in her case due to lack of evidence.

Daejunae Williams, born September 12, 1997, was stabbed to death by her boyfriend Deondre Crosby on February 10, 2019. Dejunae was full of life and known for her smile and humble nature. Her young life was ended by someone she loved and trusted. Crosby was sentenced to thirty-seven years, 2 months, and twenty-five days in prison. Williams was only 21-years-old.

Joseph Michael Hall was born October 22, 1953. He died April 25, 2018, when he succumbed to multiple stab wounds to his chest and neck. The perpetrator was his stepson Damian Marshall who has been sentenced to 20 years and 3 months in prison. Hall was 64-years-old.

Linda Pratt McCain of Morven, was born February 12, 1961. She died in June of 2006 when, after only 30 days of marriage, she was killed by her husband, Lewis McCain. She was at home asleep when her husband struck her several times with a dumbbell. McCain was also stabbed repeatedly and smothered with a pillow. Her husband was charged with murder and assault with a Deadly Weapon Inflicting Serious Injury. He plead guilty to second-degree murder and was sentenced to 50 years in the Department of Corrections without the possibility of parole. Linda Pratt McCain was 45.

Rodney O’Neal Smith started life June 18, 1992. He is remembered as a humble, sweet person who was loved by all. He was shot during a domestic violence incident by Andrea Nicole Hammonds, who was sentenced to 44 to 65 months in prison. Smith died December 24, 2016 at age 24.

Kim Campbell lived from November 7, 1978 until February 4, 2016. He was killed by his girlfriend Christa Colson with a firearm during a domestic altercation. Colson was found guilty of second-degree murder and was sentenced to 10 years and 5 months, plus 13 years and 6 months in the Department of Corrections. Campbell was 38 at the time of her death.

Elnora Sturdivant’s date of birth is unknown. Murdered by her boyfriend in 1966, Sturdivant died during childbirth as a result of her injuries. She was only 24 years old.

Jennifer Dawn Howell was born on November 1, 1982 and died on November. 12, 2000 at the hands of her unborn child’s father, Eric Scott Mullis. Jennifer was 18- years -old and 3 months pregnant when she was lured by Mullis to the Burger King parking lot. Once there, Mullis forced her to drive to Cairo Road in Morven, where he shot her in the head and left her body on a creek bank. Howell was found two days later. Mullis was charged with first-degree murder August 17, 2001. He plead guilty to second-degree murder and was sentenced to 15 to 19 years in the Department of Corrections. Mullis was released on August 13, 2016. Howell was 18 years old at the time of her death.

Deborah Annette Wall Smith was born August 16, 1964 and died February 22, 1992 when she was fatally shot several times with a small caliber rifle by her husband, James Thomas in front of his Lilesville residence. Police believe this fatal incident was the result of a domestic disagreement. Smith was arrested, convicted, and sentenced to 15 years for second degree murder according to court documents. He was released from the Department of Corrections in 1997. Smith was 44 years old at the time of her murder.

Doretha Polk Smith started life on October 6, 1938. She was murdered May 18, 1983, at the age of 44, by Onslow Sonny McCormick near SPCC in Polkton. Smith died of multiple gunshot wounds to the back as she attempted to flee from her attacker. McCormick was found guilty of second-degree murder and sentenced to a maximum of 20 years in prison. According to Smith’s family he was released after serving only 18 months.

Sherri Feeley Marshall died August 24, 1992 at the age of 22. Marshall was shot three times with a .380 semi-automatic handgun by her estranged husband, James Robert Marshall. She was 3 months pregnant when her husband met with her to talk about her pregnancy. After murdering Marshall, James turned the gun on himself, shooting himself in the chin with a bullet that exited the top of his head. He served 3 years and 19 days for manslaughter.

Larry Lindsey, born December 7, 1954, was dating Daisy Melton at the time of his murder. While at the home of Melton, he was shot to death by James Red Smith, the former boyfriend of Melton, on September 22, 2013. Smith was convicted on 2 counts of first-degree murder and is currently sentenced to life in the Department of Corrections. Lindsey died at the age of 58.

Dorothy Allen started life January 19, 1959. She was found dead in her home after the local sheriff’s department received a call for a welfare check at her residence February 12, 2024. Her daughter, Cherise Allen, was identified as the perpetrator. Dorothy Allen was known for being quiet and reserved, but also for having a big and giving heart. Cherise Allen is currently awaiting trial for felony murder. Her mother was sixty-five.

Laura Parker was born January 19, 1904. She was killed by her estranged husband October 18, 1929. Parker’s body was found hidden under 2 logs and a branch. She had a cut on her hand and her neck was slashed several times, her head nearly severed from her body. Several days before her murder, Parker had her husband arrested for assaulting her. Laura Parker was 25 years old.

Rebecca Burns Morrow was born January 31, 1955. She died February 10, 1982 when her boyfriend, Theodore Polk, stabbed her 13 times. Hospital employees notified police when Morrow arrived at the ER with multiple stab wounds, cuts, and bruises all over her body that resulted in her death. A mother, Morrow has four children. Polk plead guilty to manslaughter and served a year and 11 months. She was 27 at the time of her murder.

Cindy B. McIntyre lived from 1961 until June 1, 1993. When she was 32, Ted Prevatte murdered her. He tied Cindy’s hands behind her back and shot her three times while her minor child was in the house. Found guilty of first-degree murder and two counts of kidnapping, Prevatte is currently on death row.

Linda Kay Manor Walters started life August 20, 1948. At the age of 34, Walters died February 15, 1982 when she was shot and killed by Purvis Walters, her 9-year-old son witnessing her murder. After shooting Walters, Purvis turned the gun on himself, shooting himself in the chest. Surviving his self-inflicted gunshot wound, Purvis was charged with first-degree murder, but was found guilty of second-degree murder. He was sentenced to 15 years in the Department of Corrections, but only served 4 years and 9 months. He was released May 15, 1987.

Argatha Horne Clark was born November 10, 1920 and died April 20, 1959, when she was beaten to death by her husband. He had been accused and charged many times with assault but the warrants were always withdrawn. She was 37 at the time of her murder.

Connie Newton was born July 26, 1968. She was shot to death in a Lilesville home by her husband Doug Newton March 30, 2006. He later plead guilty to Second Degree Murder and was sentenced up to 122 months in the Department of Corrections. Ultimately, he only served 6 years, a month, and 9 days. At the time of her death, Newton was 37.

Mary Jane Lee Seuss started life December 8, 1953. She was beaten to death by her husband, Donald, on June 28, 1992 in a Lilesville cemetery. Sheriff Allen described the scene as one of the most violent he had ever witnessed. Donald Suess beat his 38-year-old wife to death. Donald was convicted of first-degree murder and sentenced to life without parole.

Mary Polk was born September 30, 1958. She was murdered by her longtime boyfriend, Jack Kelly Leak, July 6, 2000. Her body would not be found until 6 days later decomposing in the woods off of 742 North. Her cause of death was blunt force trauma to her head. May 27, 2003 Leak was found guilty of felony second-degree murder and sentenced to 15 to 19 years in the Department of Corrections. He was released October 21, 2016. Polk was 42 years old.

Danette Streater was born September 18, 1954. She was shot in her home by her boyfriend, Rick Cook, February 7, 1998. He ended her life, taking her from her family and friends. Following her murder, Cook called 911 for help and when the police arrived at the home, he took his own life. Prior to her murder, Streater wrote a poem that she asked to have etched on her tombstone that read, ‘I am but a lump of clay but was placed near a rose and caught its fragrance.’