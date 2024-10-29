ANSON COUNTY — The disappearance and murder of Erica Parsons dates back to 2011 and has gone down in the annals of North Carolina history as a cautionary tale that should never be forgotten.

While her life on earth was brief, Erica touched many during her time here and her mother, Carolyn Parsons, continues to seek awareness of her daughter’s case in hopes of preventing even one child from abuse.

Erica’s adoptive parents were also her uncle and aunt, Sandy and Casey Parsons, and they have since been charged with her torture and murder. Erica’s primary abuser is believed to be Casey Parsons, her adoptive mother. Casey was sentenced to life plus 23 years for her role in the fraud, abuse and murder of Erica and is currently serving the remainder of her sentence at the Anson Correctional Institution.

Erica was born on February 24, 1998 in Concord with developmental delays, including problems with her hearing. Premature, Erica was born weighing only 3 lbs. and 2 ounces, to a mother who took one look at her baby’s beautiful brown eyes and knew she had to do right by her youngest daughter. Lying in the hospital bed, feeling all the joy a new mother does at finally holding her precious infant and seeing the face they have waited nine, long months to finally see, Carolyn knew she already had three kids waiting at home and the family was struggling to get by financially. Turning to the family of her ex-husband Steve Parsons, Carolyn made the fateful decision to allow her former brother-in-law, Sandy Parsons, and his wife, Casey, to care for Erica until she could get back on her feet. As time passed and Erica grew, Carolyn was told by the Parsons that the girl was responding to their voices and had already become a beloved member of their family.

As Carolyn herself is a product of an abusive household, she wanted her daughter to have the stable childhood she was denied. Feeling defeated because she knew she still could not provide the home for Erica that she deserved, Carolyn agreed with a heavy heart to allow Sandy and Casey Parsons to adopt Erica as their own.

“Never in the world did I ever think they wouldn’t take care of her and love her. Erica was adopted in the Cabarrus County courthouse. At or close to two years old … From what I understand the abuse started not long after that,” Carolyn said.

Erica was reported missing by her adopted brother Jamie on July 30, 2013, though she had not been seen since December 2011. At the time of her 2011 disappearance, Erica was 13-years old. Her adoptive parents had taken her out of public school to begin attending a Christian based home school program. In reality, Erica was receiving no education, instead spending her malnourished days languishing inside a closet in the family home. The girl was beaten, starved, neglected and often forced to eat dog food if she were hungry. Carolyn had been told by Sandy and Casey Parsons that Erica was being removed from public school because her teachers were putting her in a closet.

“I believe they pulled Erica from school to keep teachers or anyone from finding out. Casey would keep in touch with me from time to time but when I’d ask about Erica, or to talk to, or see Erica, it would be months, if not years, before I would hear from Casey again,” Carolyn said.

Following receiving a message on Facebook that Erica was asking to meet her mother, Carolyn jumped at the chance. She met with her daughter and her daughter’s adoptive parents January 5, 2011 at a What-A-Burger in Mooresville. During the visit, Erica would look at her biological mom, but shy away from meeting her gaze. Erica had a cast on her arm and when Carolyn asked, she was told Erica was playing with her adoptive brother Jamie and accidentally broke her arm in a fall. According to testimony later provided by Jamie, he claimed to have abused Erica from the age of 5 until 16, when he claimed to no longer be able to stand it. He later admitted to law enforcement he intentionally broke Erica’s arm. It was during this visit that Carolyn Parsons heard the words she had been hoping to hear since getting back on her feet, the Parsons wanted to return Erica to her biological mom’s care, claiming the girl had become a “problem child.” Casey Parsons said the couple were in talks with an attorney about the legality of returning Erica to her biological mother’s custody as they had already legally adopted her.

Shortly after this visit, and not long after Erica’s 13th birthday, an email came from Erica telling Carolyn that she hated her and never wanted to see her again. A month later, Casey emailed Carolyn to state that Erica was living in Asheville with another relative as Erica needed special help with her school work. This pattern of Carolyn receiving emails stating one reason or another why Erica was not ready to see or be returned to her continued until Carolyn was notified her daughter was missing.

Unknown to Erica’s biological mother, the Rowan County DSS received complaints about Erica’s care in 2002 and again in 2004. The 2002 case was reportedly closed due to lack of evidence and the detective assigned to Erica’s case believed the allegations were unfounded. It has been reported that in 2004, DSS temporarily placed Erica with another relative of the Parson family in Kannapolis, though she would eventually be returned to the care of her adoptive parents. Carolyn Parsons disputes this, saying that DSS did not place Erica with the relative, Casey Parsons did.

“I need to bring Erica to you before I kill her,” a relative later testified that Casey Parsons said, when she called to say she was bringing Erica to their home in Kannapolis. Court room testimony indicates Casey Parsons was fearful of losing government money the couple received for Erica’s care, and ultimately she did take Erica back to their home in Rowan.

Now living in Louisiana, Carolyn received a call from law enforcement July 30, 2013 telling her that her nephew, Jamie, had walked into the police station in Salisbury and reported that Erica had not been seen or heard from since December 2011. Jamie claimed his parents had told him in 2011 that Erica had gone to live with her grandmother in Asheville and he noticed that his father Sandy seemed “distraught.” Law enforcement was never able to locate the alleged grandmother. As their story continued to evolve, the Parsons next said that Erica was with her biological mother. Easily proven to be false, the pair were eventually arrested on numerous charges of fraud and identity theft as they admitted to stealing Erica’s identity after her death and never took the child to an audiologist, or speech pathologist, which they were receiving financial aid from the government to do. In addition, Erica never learned sign language or received hearing aids. In 2016, while the couple was housed in separate prisons, Sandy Parsons confessed to Erica’s murder and took law enforcement out to the rural area in Chesterfield, SC where he claimed he and his wife buried Erica five years earlier. Erica Parsons was confirmed dead September 30, 2016. She is believed to have been murdered December 17, 2011. Erica was only thirteen-years old.

“The medical examiner said that Erica’s death was modern day child torture. I just don’t get how someone does this to a child, especially family,” Carolyn said. “I have angry days and so-so days. I have days I cry and days I don’t. I’m still numb and I’m still not over the anger. It’s like I’m stuck in a nightmare and no matter how hard I try or how much I want I just can’t wake up. I did what I thought was best for Erica… Abuse in any form is more than wrong whether it be physical, mental or emotional.”

According to the medical examiner who conducted Erica’s autopsy, the extent of Erica’s abuse made it impossible to determine her exact cause of death.

Carolyn is still trying to emerge from her own personal hell and wants nothing more than to save other children from her daughter’s fate. If you suspect a child you know may be abused, she suggests keeping things light, listening, and offering the child paper and pencil so they can draw what they are unable to verbalize. Many times kids are told by their abuser that no one will believe them or help them because they are “just a kid.” Already traumatized and fearing reprisals or that they will not be believed, it can be hard to reach an abused child.

“Make friends with them, be silly, be fun and let them come to you. Before you react, get as much proof as possible. If you’re not sure it’s helping, make a safety check call… make a call to DSS or CPS… keep calling until you see results,” Carolyn said.

Carolyn believes that if more people reported what they see and choose to get involved in the life of the child they suspect is being abused, the system would be less likely to fail. No one at Erica’s school reported any misgivings about her care at home, the state of North Carolina did not confirm Erica was getting an education at home or if she was seeing a medical professional to aid in her developmental delay for which the Parson’s received financial aid.

“Is this gonna save every child being abused? My response is most definitely not but Erica’s abuse and her life can help people know abuse is all around you, open your eyes, ears and heart. And keep telling about Erica’s life. Keep talking about abuse… she never stood a chance. All who knew covered it up and are still out there covering up for the next abused grandchild, niece, or nephew.”

Carolyn said, none of the state agencies who failed Erica were ever held accountable for their malpractice and neglect. “They go, ‘Oh well, on to the next.’ Our system in general failed Erica in more than one way. Has Erica’s life story and abuse changed anything at all with our system? Not one bit, it gave them permission to do nothing yet again.”

Contact Lauren Monica at lmonica@ansonrecord.com