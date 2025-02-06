January 17

MORVEN — At 10:02 p.m. Deputy Galvan responded to a residence on First St. following a report of a fight going down between two brothers inside the home. Arriving at the scene, Deputy Galvan encountered a gentleman with visible blood along his pants leg. According to incident reports, the gentleman stated to Deputy Galvan he was fighting with his brother when his pinky finger developed an injury, causing the bleeding along his pants leg, and elsewhere. He also mentioned to law enforcement he and his brother were drinking at the time of the physical altercation. Incident reports indicate the other brother involved could not be located by law enforcement and the one present declined to press charges and the care of additional medical services. Case is close by exception.

WADESBORO — At 10:07 p.m. Deputy Mullis responded to Abbington Grove Apartments following a report of an unknown individual banging on the outside of an apartment door. Finding Deputy Galvan already on scene, the two cautiously approached the banged upon door, and found the occupant inside the apartment, the door-drummer still standing by. Speaking with the occupant, law enforcement learned they had no idea who the man was that had been banging. According to the occupant, the aggressive door-knocker claimed to be looking for someone inside the home. Convinced the inebriated appearing man was lying, the occupant offered him use of his phone as he did not appear to have one. The man refused to make a call, seemingly only interested in banging on the apartment door. Incident reports from the scene detail how deputies made several attempts to soothe the gentleman, which were all apparently ignored by the individual, resulting in the arrest of Dorantay Watkins for disorderly conduct. Case closed by arrest.

WADESBORO — At 10:54 p.m., Deputy Cash responded to a residence on NC 109 North following a report of possible wifi jamming. In speaking with the homeowner, Deputy Cash learned the occupant claimed to have heard voices in the rear of his property just as his internet malfunctioned. The homeowner stated he reset the wifi several times, all to no avail. As Deputy Cash searched the back property, finding no evidence of trespassers, the homeowner’s wifi came back on, working properly. The homeowner was advised to notify law enforcement if there were any more disturbances. Case closed by means other than arrest.

MORVEN — At 12:59 a.m., Sgt. Kobersy responded to a residence in the Mineral Homes Mobile Home Park in regards to a stabbing, resultant of a domestic disturbance within the park. Arriving at the scene, Sgt. Kobersy found a male victim of a stabbing reportedly on blood thinners at the scene. Treated by Anson EMS at the scene, the man refused to tell the true story of his injury until he was transported to Atrium Health Anson. There, he claimed he and Malaysia Gaddy had an argument that escalated to the point where Ms. Gaddy stabbed him. Still on scene at the residence, Ms. Gaddy was placed in custody and taken before Magistrate Brewer, who found probable cause to issue her with a warrant for assault with a deadly weapon. Gaddy is in the Anson County Jail under a domestic violence hold. Case closed by arrest.