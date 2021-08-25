Pickup truck, family sedan collide on U.S. 74

Gavin Stone | Anson Record The blue pickup was traveling west when it struck the white sedan on U.S. 74.

LILESVILLE — A two-car accident on U.S. 74 near Lilesville Elementary School Wednesday afternoon sent 5 people to the hospital.

The passengers’ condition is unknown. The Highway Patrol has not yet released the names of those involved. The wreck involved the driver of a blue pickup and a mother and her three children who were in a white sedan.

The sedan was travelling north on Camden Street and was attempting to cross the highway when it was struck by the pickup as it was headed west on 74 towards Wadesboro, according to Trooper Johnson with the North Carolina Highway Patrol.

Traffic was significantly backed up around 5:30 p.m. at the site of the wreck.

This is a developing story.

