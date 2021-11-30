Lilesville Community Festival this weekend

LILESVILLE — The Lilesville Community Festival will be held this weekend with a number of fun and practical attractions for attendees.

There will be food and coats being given away (with limited supplies), COVID-19 and flu vaccines along with booster shots, voter registration forms, food trucks and free food, the Kepro Program, and also the Wadesboro and Lilesville police and fire departments will be on hand.

Kids and families will also be able to get their picture taken with the Grinch. There may be a cost associated with some of the activities, though the organizers did not specify which.

The Festival will be held from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 4 at Hatcher Park in Lilesville.

For more information, call Prescilla Little at 704-695-7770 or Jamie Varela at 321-202-3465.