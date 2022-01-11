Coffeeshop empowers people with disabilities

Bitty and Beau’s Coffee advocates seeing people with disabilities differently. Hannah Barron | Anson Record Pin the map with where you’re from! Hannah Barron | Anson Record Bitty and Beau’s Coffee has a packed day. Hannah Barron | Anson Record Related Articles

CHARLOTTE — Bitty and Beau’s Coffee in Southend serves coffee with a side of love.

The franchise has multiple shops across North Carolina and the United States serving coffee, smoothies, other drinks, and baked goods. Customers wait on their order with assigned playing cards, and while they wait they can place a pin on the wall map marking where they’re from.

But it’s not just the ambiance that makes Bitty and Beau’s Coffee unique. The shops are all run by people with intellectual and developmental disabilities; the namesake and inspiration based on the founders Amy and Ben Wright’s two youngest children who have Down syndrome.

Bitty and Beau’s Coffee calls itself a “human rights movement disguised as a coffee shop” and it’s easy to see why.

The Wrights advocate for a better place for people with disabilities where they’re seen as normal — not broken. Over 80% of people with disabilities in the United States are unemployed, which is why their work is so critical. They provide hundreds of careers and build a foundation for inclusive work environments where everyone can be themselves.

“Bitty & Beau’s Coffee not only provides meaningful employment for people with disabilities, it gives every guest that visits our shops the opportunity to see people with disabilities differently,” Amy Wright said.

They show that everyone could use a little extra love and acceptance with their morning coffee.

To support the Anson Record call 704-994-5474 or visit https://www.ansonrecord.com/subscribe.

Reach Hannah Barron at 704-994-5471 or hbarron@ansonrecord.com.