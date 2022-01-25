CDC encourages N95s and K95s, and here’s where Ansonians can get them

ANSON COUNTY — The CDC recommends the public wear N95 and KN95 masks for the best protection against COVID-19, and the federal government is in the process of sending out 400 million of these higher quality masks for free.

The Anson County Health Department started giving out one free KN95 per person starting Jan. 24, and Food Lion continues to sell KN95s. The CDC said that, in absence of high-quality masks, people should wear the most protective mask that fits well and that will be worn consistently, though KN95s and N95s provide significantly better protection than cloth masks.

“Loosely woven cloth products provide the least protection, layered finely woven products offer more protection, well-fitting disposable surgical masks and KN95s offer even more protection, and well-fitting NIOSH-approved respirators (including N95s) offer the highest level of protection,” the CDC said in a statement. “A respirator has better filtration, and if worn properly the whole time it is in use, can provide a higher level of protection than a cloth or procedural mask.”

To support the Anson Record call 704-994-5474 or visit https://www.ansonrecord.com/subscribe.

Reach Hannah Barron at 704-994-5471 or hbarron@ansonrecord.com.