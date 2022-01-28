Baby bottle drive in full swing

WADESBORO — The Hope Pregnancy Resource Center is hosting its Baby Bottle Drive from Jan. 23 to Feb. 27 in which baby bottles are filled with donations.

These donations help provide Christian peer counseling, pregnancy tests, ultrasounds, and needed clothing items and baby supplies for the community.

Local churches and organizations can pick up the supplies from the Center and start to publicize the event with a provided campaign video and weekly reminders for donations. On Celebration Sunday about four weeks after the beginning of the campaign, people can collect and return their filled bottles back to the Center. The Center will tally up the totals and notify participants of their contributions.

“Every penny will be invested in the lives that we serve, from the little heartbeat on the ultrasound machine, to the grandmother that’s raising her grandchildren, to the mom who doesn’t know how she can provide for another child,” their flyer reads.“We invite you to be a part of the work set before us.”

For more information, visit http://hprc-anson.org/.

