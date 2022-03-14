Vineyard at the Old Place will be hosting an Easter egg hunt and celebration on Saturday, April 9, from 11 a.m. until 2:30 p.m. Activities will include the Freedom Farmz Mobile Petting Zoo, a bouncy house, photos with the Easter Bunny, and an easter egg drop from a helicopter. Please bring Easter baskets for the egg drop. The Hog N’ Dog Too food truck will be on-site for lunch. The admission will be $5 for adults, and free for children 12 and under. No outside alcohol is allowed due to ABC regulations.

Anson Record Staff

