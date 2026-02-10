ANSON COUNTY — The Morven Chapter of Las Amigas proudly honored the legacy of Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. by supporting and uplifting student voices through its annual essay initiative. This meaningful effort encouraged young scholars to reflect on Dr. King’s message of service, leadership, and unity, while providing them with an opportunity to share their perspectives with the broader community.

Students submitted thoughtful and inspiring essays that captured the spirit of Dr. King’s dream and its relevance today. After careful review, Sa’Miya Willoughby was selected as the first-place winner. She was honored with the opportunity to present her winning essay during the County of Anson’s Martin Luther King, Jr. celebration, where her words resonated with attendees and showcased the power of youth leadership.

Mia Martinez earned second place, and Kayden Morgan received third place, both recognized for their outstanding submissions and dedication to excellence.

The Morven Chapter of Las Amigas remains committed to empowering youth, promoting educational achievement, and honoring Dr. King’s legacy by creating spaces for young voices to be heard. This essay initiative stands as a testament to the chapter’s ongoing mission of service, scholarship, and community impact.