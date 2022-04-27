WADESBORO — Morven Community Action is seeking funds to improve the upkeep of the ballfield and the surrounding area at Morven’s town park.

Formed in 2002, the committee has been inactive over the past few years and suffered the loss of a few key members. They’re seeking ideas and suggestions to improve the area, which coincides with their goal of providing whole activities for young people in the community.

“We want the kids to become involved,” said Lorenzo Steele, acting president of Morven Community Action.

The park was clear and debris was removed in March of this year. Currently, they’re planning to repairing the dugouts at the ballfield, at a cost of $500, and installing a new fence, valued at $2,500. A fence and bleachers was first installed in 2012.

Steele said that while the group is composed of elderly members at this time, they want to reinvest more energy and time into restoration efforts post-COVID.

There is a ballgame scheduled between a fire department at the field on Memorial Day. There is also a planned police department game. Previously, there was a church league with teams traveling from Rockingham and Cheraw to the field.

At the committee’s March meeting, their first in about three years, they discussed plans to involve Holla! and Morven Elementary School in their future plans, so that parents and children can be involved in future decision-making and fundraising.

In addition to the fence and dugout repair, Steele added they would like to purchase a carport and install some swings in Morven Park.

For more information, contact Steele at 704-465-0287.