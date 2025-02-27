ANSON COUNTY — The Anson County Health Department has served the Anson County community since 1938. Its mission is to protect our environment, prevent the spread of diseases and promote the health and well-being of all the citizens of Anson County. The Anson County Health Department is available to “all” County residents. We offer many low costs, and, in some cases, free services based on a person’s income status.

The staff of the health department provide physical and acute care visits. Our services include 1) Family Planning, pap smears, and birth control, 2) Sexually Transmitted disease diagnosis, prevention, and treatment, 3) Women, Infant and Children (WIC) food services, 4) Immunizations, 5) Annual wellness visits (ages 21+), 6) Sports Physicals (ages 12+), 7) Laboratory testing, 8) Environmental Health, 9) Health Education 10) TB Skin testing 11) Sick Visits for minor illness for ages 21+ and a host of other services.

The Anson County Health Department has a friendly, knowledgeable staff ready to assist you and your family with your healthcare needs.

Our goal is to assist our residents in their achievement of better health and wellbeing. If the residents of our County are healthier, then our County; Anson County is healthier. If the County and its residents are healthier, our County is Stronger!

In the end we seek to Provide, Partner, Protect, Promote and Prevent illnesses and Diseases that impact the citizens of Anson County, North Carolina.

Anson County residents can call the health department at 704-694-5188.