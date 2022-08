POLKTON — The Anson County Animal Shelter will host a free vaccination and microchip clinic on Friday, August 26 from 6:00 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Mutts, Microchips & Music will feature a performance by Lucas James, and various food trucks will also be available on-site.

Anyone interested in adopting a new pet will be able to at the event. The Anson County Animal Shelter is located at 7257 Old US HWY 74 in Polkton.