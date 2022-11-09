MORVEN — On October 21, Morven Chapter of Las Amigas, Incorporated partnered with the local Anson County Domestic Violence Coalition to support their cause and help meet the organization’s needs.

This year, MCLA donated cleaning supplies. According to National Statistics on Domestic Violence, on average, nearly 20 people per minute are physically abused by an intimate partner in the United States.

During one year, this equates to more than 10 million people. Research shows that every 9 seconds in the US, a woman is assaulted or beaten. Anson County domestic violence coalition (ACDVC) was incorporated in March of 1998. ACDVC overall mission is to provide a safe, compassionate, non-judgmental atmosphere for victims and survivors of domestic violence, family violence, and sexual assault where they can disclose and receive the services they so desperately need.

Anson County Domestic Violence Coalition’s 24-Hour Crisis Line is 704-690-0362.