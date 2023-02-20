WADESBORO — Thanks to Mr. Brothel Dean of Wadesboro for agreeing to contribute his dad’s amazing work history with Belk’s of Wadesboro.

Mr. Joe Dean began his work career with Belk’s Department Store on North Greene Street in Wadesboro when he graduated from East Polkton High School in 1947. Also in 1947, he married Miss Aggie Lee Gaddy. Their union produced 10 children.

Mr. Joe Dean’s job consisted of; stock room clerk, keeping the store clean, wrapping packages, assisting employees & anything else needed to be done in the store. He would also help with the window display decorations which became his pride & joy for over 25 years, until his untimely death in 1973.

Belk’s Department Store window displays were the best in Wadesboro & were admired by the town & also the surrounding counties. In 1964, the usual person in charge of the Christmas Window Display was not available to decorate the store windows for the upcoming Christmas holidays & Christmas Parade. The management of the store were shaking their heads trying to figure out what they were going to about the department store’s main attraction.

My dad assured the store’s management that he would take on the responsibility of decorating the windows and not only did he do a fantastic job, but Dad’s “Belk’s Window Display” won him 1st prize of $25 out of 400 entrants. By the way, $25 was a lot of money in 1964. In 1964, the minimum wage was $1.25 per hour.

The management of Belk’s Department Store decided to send dad to “Window Display School” in Charlotte where he received his certificate as a “Certified Display Window Decorator.” Dad would eventually buy a van and start his own business of decorating store windows in the surrounding counties and also throughout South Carolina. In the late 1960’s or early 1970’s, I tried to convince my dad to visit New York City & apply for a job decorating Macy’s Department Store windows.

Unfortunately, my father passed away on June 10, 1973 when he was 43 years old & was buried at West Rocky Ford Church Cemetery on White Store Road. His memories live on in me.