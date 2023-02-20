Home News Awesome party for awesome students News Awesome party for awesome students February 20, 2023 FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsAppLinkedinReddItEmailPrint Students at Ansonville Elementary School celebrated with a Valentine’s Dance last week as their PBIS incentive as a reward for students who have demonstrated preparation, hard work and responsibility. Photo courtesy of Anson County Schools Students at Ansonville Elementary School celebrated with a Valentine’s Dance last week as their PBIS incentive as a reward for students who have demonstrated preparation, hard work and responsibility. Wadesboro scattered clouds enter location 24.7 ° C 25.6 ° 23.2 ° 92 % 3.1kmh 40 % Wed 30 ° Thu 24 ° Fri 28 ° Sat 29 ° Sun 23 °