HAMLET — Dr. Al Covington was granted Trustee Emeritus status on Tuesday with the Richmond Community College Board of Trustees after 12 years of continuous service on the board.

Covington was appointed to the College’s Board of Trustees in 2010 and has chosen not to renew his place on the board after his term expires this year.

“I am thankful for the years I’ve spent on this board. I’ve learned way more than I could have imagined,” Covington said. “This is a very well-run board, and it’s been my pleasure to serve with all of you.”

Dr. Dale McInnis, president of RichmondCC, thanked Covington for his commitment to RichmondCC over the years.

“Dr. Covington has always provided tremendous support to the College, and he has been a real asset to this Board,” McInnis said.

Also at its regular meeting, the Board of Trustees approved the budget requests for both Richmond and Scotland counties and approved changes to student fees.

The Board was also given an update on the status of the new Truck Driver Training facility in Scotland County after its development was put on hold due to environmental concerns surrounding the site.

“We have finally gotten the approvals from all the different state agencies that no more work has to be done on the land, and it can be transferred and gifted from the county to the College,” McInnis said. “Once we take ownership, we can finally begin the design of that facility with the architecture.”

The Board also received a report on the Hendrick Center for Automotive Training, a 15,000-square-foot facility to be located on the Hamlet Campus. The College has been working with ADW Architects on the placement of the building on campus, and the firm will now be drawing up a contract for the design of the facility.

McInnis confirmed that the College is still on track to break ground on the Hendrick Center for Automotive Training in early 2024.