MORVEN — The Anson County Sheriff’s Office has charged a man following a near-fatal shooting.

Hayward Wayne Freeman has been charged with assault with a deadly weapon intent to kill and inflict serious injury for the shooting of Joshua Nettles.

On April 24, deputies responded to the old Exxon service station in Morven and identified a victim with multiple gunshot wounds.

An investigation and multiple eyewitness statements led to the arrest of Freeman.

Freeman is being held in the Anson County Jail under a $100,000 secure bond. The Anson County Sheriff’s Office thanked the Chesterfield County Sheriff’s Office for their assistance in the investigation.