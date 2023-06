Rob Schofield | NC’s juvenile justice system is in crisis For average North Carolinians trying keep up with the policy debates in the General Assembly, few matters can be more opaque and harder to follow than the state budget. Every year, lawmakers pass a bill to fund state government that runs to several hundred pages and that’s packed with scores of important provisions: tax policy changes, new substantive laws, pork spending of all kinds, and appropriations to fund hundreds of core public services and structures.

Moving onto their next chapter Students at Anson County Early College celebrated their graduation last week.

Ebony Dragons compete Phoenix n Tha Burg Karate Championship: The Ebony Dragons — Tre Garth, Addison Jarrel, Christian Garth Denis Bodden.

Bo Wagner | “Dad, you are the man” The other parental holiday is now upon us, the one that is not the main source of flower sales in America and is not a leading source of greeting card sales and is not gifted with its own hymns and songs.

A few residents say no to prospect of Anson casino at commissioner meeting WADESBORO — In late March, a report commissioned by Greater Carolina included Anson County as the potential future site for a casino, along with Nash and Rockingham counties.

SunnyKeez to host a field day Sunday MORVEN — SunnyKeez, a non-profit based in Morven, will be hosting a Children’s Field Day for all of Anson (and other surrounding counties) on Sunday, June 11, from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. at the Lemuel Center in Morven.

Some NC counties forecast to have Code Orange Air Quality on Friday RALEIGH — As smoke from Canada continues to travel south, fine particle pollution will remain elevated in parts of North Carolina on Friday.

Wadesboro native, SPCC alum graduates law school POLKTON — South Piedmont Community College alumna Diana Xavier is now a law school graduate.

SunnyKeez to host an 80s Fundraiser Party for the Creative Arts Youth Summer Camp MORVEN — Break out your colorful windbreakers and leg warmers, big hair and mullets, and skip school and take your friend’s dad’s red sports car out for a joyride, it’s the 80s again!

John Hood | Good policy doesn’t require certainty RALEIGH — When my first book, The Heroic Enterprise, was published by Simon & Schuster in 1996, I asked about releasing it on audio. “Let’s see how it goes,” my editor replied, warning me that while there was an audiobook market by then — primarily in the form of cassette tapes — it wasn’t very large. If my book on corporate social responsibility turned out to be a bestseller, there might be enough demand to justify a cassette version.