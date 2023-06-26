MORVEN — In June 2023, Parallel Cultures, Inc. held its’ Second Annual Culture, Leadership, and Knowledge Camp (#CLKCamp) at Morven Elementary School.

The weeklong camp endeavors to provide cultural-based educational and enrichment activities, to expose youth to a range of fields and professionals from STEM to the Fine Arts, and to teach health and wellness practices that emphasize self-love and knowledge of self. Parallel Cultures is a registered 501(c)3 organization based in Morven, NC, with a mission to; “Illuminate new possibilities through education and travel; Enrich and broaden cultural awareness and global perspectives; and Inspire a generation of successful global citizens through intersectional and educational understandings of one another and the world.”

The organization’s Founder and Executive Director is Morven native, Dr. Masonya J. Bennett (Assistant Professor of African and African Diaspora Studies at Kennesaw State University). Dr. Dionnya Pratt, Principal of Morven Elementary School, hosted and supervised all activities geared toward the enrichment of Morven youth. In accordance, Mayor Timothy Watkins officially proclaimed the week of June 12-16, 2023, as Parallel Cultures’ Culture, Leadership, and Knowledge Week in the Town of Morven.

The theme of this year’s #CLKCamp emphasized Health and Wellness. This focus included encouraging healthy eating and cooking habits, learning about human and animal bodies, and engaging with cross-cultural healing customs.

Returning students from last year’s CLK cohort were joined by new MES 2nd-6th graders, which totaled about 20 happy campers. Camp attendees were super excited to see the return of camp counselors and Parallel Cultures’ team members, Ms. Semhal Hagos (Washington D.C Mayor’s Office on African Affairs) and Dr. Marwa Ghazali (Assistant Professor of Anthropology at University of Houston and Harvard University fellow). Both Ms. Hagos and Dr. Ghazali are of East African descent (Ethiopia and Egypt respectfully). Throughout the week, they shared a wealth of knowledge while facilitating an array of cultural-based arts activities such as healing beading practices and Kenyan-inspired jewelry-making. Artist Ryan Cureton of Monroe, NC also returned this year to guide another painting workshop, teach new techniques, and discuss professional arts with the students. Dr. Masonya Bennett conducted a weeklong Photo-Voice project in which students were provided a camera to capture their own personal experiences and perspectives of the week’s activities.

Building upon last year’s momentum while also keeping with the latest theme of Health and Wellness, this summer, Parallel Cultures brought in a diverse and electrifying collection of new presenters and facilitators to Morven Elementary.

For the first three days of #CLKCamp, Vegan Chef Sunni Speaks of Miami, Fl led hands-on vegan culinary workshops in which students prepared vegan pizza, vegan nachos, and vegan banana pudding. Students loved the process and especially, chopping their own vegetables while learning about nutritional value. Chef Sunni is also the author of the children’s book, “Stoney the Vegan: Pizza Night,” which students had the opportunity to read prior to cooking. Chef Sunni has served as a personal chef to stars such as HipHop artist, Rick Ross and R&B singer, Jasmine Sullivan.

In addition to Chef Sunni, Primatologist, Mr. Trevon Covington travelled to Morven from Seattle, WA to facilitate a two-day interactive discussion about Primates. Primates are bipedal mammals (walk on two feet) which include Lemurs, Monkeys, Apes, and Humans! The

University of North Carolina at Charlotte’s Department of Anthropology provided replicas of primate skulls so that CLK students could see and touch. Students then created their own Super-Hero Primates and stories. Following Mr. Covington’s demonstration, students were able to make further connections between humans and our primate relatives with Dr. Brittany Lee, Family Medicine Physician with Atrium Health Charlotte. Dr. Lee supplemented Morven’s brilliant young minds by offering an up-close and interactive presentation of human anatomy, including the heart! Dr. Lee answered questions about medical school, utilized hands-on models of the human body, and sent each student home with their own personal stethoscope.

The week concluded with an interactive and healing drumming circle facilitated by Drums 4 Life of Charlotte, NC. The African-based drumming circle intertwined with a talk by Anson County Sherriff Deputy Nachia Revels, a member of the indigenous Lumbee Tribe. Deputy Revels shared Lumbee cultural practices and connections. #CLKCamp officially ended with a Field Trip to Greensboro, NC, where students visited The International Civil Rights Center and Museum and toured the campus of North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University (NC A&T). Each student received their own piece of college memorabilia. This culmination of experiences undoubtedly illuminated the young minds of Morven.

Parallel Cultures Second Annual #CLK camp was made possible by generous partners and sponsors including: BxB Investment Group, the Morven Chapter of Las Amigas, the Anson County Partnership for Children, The University of North Carolina at Charlotte’s Department of Anthropology and Department of Africana Studies, LTKB Consulting LLC, V Beavers Consulting LLC, members of the Anson Sportsman Club, Elegant Styles LLC, Sophia Pratt, Regina Lloyd-Brown, and Black Swann Wellness Center. Parallel Cultures also thanks MES Social Worker, Ms. Kam McDonald for organizing the students’ Greensboro experience.

To learn more about Parallel Cultures, please visit: www.parallelcultures.org or follow @parallelcultures on Facebook and Instagram.