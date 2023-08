Lord, open my eyes that I may see Need I say this morning that the eyes are a funny thing? They have been known to play tricks on you. Sometimes the eyes can see things that are not there, and the things that they need to see, they don’t see. The eyes are tricky, and sometimes they see things that don’t exist. They are the gateway to our imagination. The eyes are the light of the body, for the vision of the body comes through the eyes. The thing about the eyes is that we tend to make decisions or determine things by what our eyes see.

Mildred Norris | Who is Nikki Haley? Nikki Haley is a presidential candidate for 2024. She recently met all the qualifications to participate in the Republican debate to be held in Milwaukee, Wisconsin on August 23, 2023.

Biden asks Congress for $40 billion to support Ukraine, replenish US disaster aid and bolster border WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration has asked Congress to provide more than $13 billion in emergency defense aid to Ukraine and an additional $8 billion for humanitarian support through the end of the year, another massive infusion of cash as the Russian invasion wears on and Ukraine pushes a counteroffensive against the Kremlin’s deeply entrenched forces.

Maxton P.A.L. treated to Topgolf Members of the Maxton Police Activity League, also known as PAl, recently visited Charlotte to play their hand at the Tolfgolf range. For additional information on the Maxton P.A.L. Program and how to volunteer, participate or donate, visit the website www.maxtonpal.com, email palmaxton@gmail.com or call 704-449-7395.

SPCC welcomes Anson native to Board of Trustees South Piedmont Community College welcomes Blake Hildreth as the newest member of its Board of Trustees.

Tom Campbell | Is North Carolina rolling snake eyes? I loved when the fair came to town. Rides, good food, exhibits, not to mention the “hoochie koochie” show. There were also the games of chance, where you paid a buck and got three chances to knock over three milk bottles with a softball, or hurl wooden rings onto bottle necks. Dad said they were called games of chance because there was little chance you would win the big stuffed animals on display. Besides, you don’t get something for nothing. Gambling was bad.

Cole Auditorium hosts national dance competition HAMLET — America’s National Dance Championships Family of Competitions and Conventions hosted its 23rd Annual National Dance Titles Competition from July 20-22 at the Cole Auditorium on the campus of Richmond Community College.

Vape, metal detectors update given to school board WADESBORO — The July 31 Anson County Board of Education meeting kicked off with fiery words regarding student safety.

Going above and beyond WPD Lieutenant Steven Kelly was caught helping an elderly citizen who wasn’t able to mow their law in the extreme heat. “We are proud to say the Town of Wadesboro is a better place because of Lt. Kelly,” states the WPD Facebook post.