“Thank you for allowing me to serve you guys,” said Major Timmy Watkins, concluding his thirty years of service to the people of Anson.

Major Timmy Watkins began his illustrious 30 year career with Anson County in September 1994. He briefly left to serve the Wadesboro force in 1998, returning to the Anson County Sherriff’s Office in 2001.

Sergeant Richard Flowers began his career in law enforcement with the Anson County Sheriff’s Office in July of 2001 before officially retiring on July 28, 2023.

“Thank you for the many years, I enjoyed serving Anson County… it was great.. thank you,” said Flowers in response to a room full of well wishes and congratulation. “Thank you for all the times you helped me… just wanted to say thank you for all the times we worked together,” said Commissioner Bricken.

Major Timmy Watkins began his illustrious 30 year career with Anson County in September 1994. He briefly left to serve the Wadesboro force in 1998, returning to the Anson County Sherriff’s Office in 2001.

“Thank you for allowing me to serve you guys,” said Major Timmy Watkins, concluding his thirty years of service to the people of Anson.