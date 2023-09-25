WADESBORO — A Wadesboro man has been found guilty of multiple sex crimes, including four felony counts of statutory sex offense with a child, following a nearly two-week long trial.

Richard Davis, 56, was additionally charged with four felony counts each of of indecent liberties with a child and disseminate obscenity to a minor under 13, as well as two third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor charges.

These charged stemmed from two separate events investigated by the Wadesboro Police Department in 2018 and 2021 with assistance from the Monroe NC Police Department. The case was prosecuted by Reece Saunders Jr. for the 21st prosecutorial district.

The Honorable Paul A. Holcombe, North Carolina Superior Court Judge, sentenced Johnson to an active sentence for a minimum of 600 months (50 years) and a maximum of 840 months (70 years) in the custody of the North Carolina Department of Adult Corrections. Upon his release, Johnson is to register as a sex offender for the remainder of his natural life. Johnson was given credit for his time served in the Anson County Jail, totaling 942 days (approximately 31 months).