April 18

MORVEN — At 6:38 p.m., Deputy Howard responded to a residence on Oldfield Lane following a report from a pregnant victim claiming she was assaulted by one Ms. Latoya Leak. At the scene, Deputy Howard learned from the victim Leak became violent when she blocked her repeated attempts to touch her pregnant belly. According to the victim, she swatted Leak’s hand away and Leak responded by punching the victim in the mouth. Deputy Howard noted in his report from the scene observing the victim with a busted lip. After speaking with several witnesses at the scene, as well as with Ms. Leak, it was determined Leak was the aggressor in the altercation. Ms. Leak was arrested and transported to the Anson County Magistrate’s Office where she appeared before Magistrate Woodburn without incident. Once a warrant was issued for Ms. Leak, she became physically violent and resisted attempts to be placed in the Anson County Jail- even taking a swing at Deputy Howard, striking him in the chest. Refusing to be fooled twice, deputies properly restrained Ms. Leak the second time around and placed her in the Anson County Jail without further incident. Case closed by arrest.

April 19

WADESBORO — At 7:22 p.m., Deputy Marsh and Deputy Jackson were stopped by a woman in the Sheriff’s Office parking lot who reported seeing what she believed to be a trailer, allegedly owned by a friend of hers and recently stolen, backed down behind the cemetery of a church and parked along its tree line. The reporting woman claimed she recognized her friend’s trailer by its coloring and distinctive hole located on the front of the trailer. Following her report, Deputies notified Officer Sikes with the WPD before heading over to the scene. There, deputies met with Officer Sikes and together they cautiously approached the trailer. Checking the VIN number, the trio were able to confirm the trailer as the one previously reported stolen April 8. Officer Sikes contacted the victim, whose brother arrived shortly thereafter to retrieve the trailer. Deputies with the ACSO stood by as security detail during the recovery process and Officer Sikes removed the stolen trailer from NCIC. Cased closed by means other than arrest.

LILESVILLE — At 11:55 a.m., Deputy Cox responded to a residence on Brooks Road following the report of someone breaking into a locked building on the property. At the scene, Deputy Cox met with the owner who showed him where the individual broke the lock on the building, stating he believed a knife may have been used to bypass the locking mechanism installed in the door. The victim reported his gray in color, 10” Chicago Electric chop saw missing from the building. The sheriff’s office reports beefing up patrol in the area in response to this incident and the case remains active.

LILESVILLE — At 12:56 a.m., Deputy King responded to a home on US Highway 74 following a report of domestic assault underway in which four individuals were “trying to fight” a female victim, one of the four reportedly armed with a gun, according to communication reports shared with Deputy King as he was en route to the residence. At the scene, Deputy King spoke with a female who admitted to being involved in an earlier physical altercation with another female that was broken up by her boyfriend. According to the woman, the other female returned to the scene with her brother and at least three other females in tow. During the ensuing attack on her residence, the alleged aggressors broke the glass on the home’s back door in their violent attempts to gain entry. In response, the female said she fired a warning shot into the air from the back of her home. Advised of her legal options, the victim declined pressing charges with the magistrate. Deputies recovered one .380 shell case from the scene. Case is inactive.

POLKTON — At 9:27 p.m., Deputy Howard responded to Wightman Church Road following a report of loud music. At the scene, Deputy Howard discovered an active trail ride event. Organizers lowered the music volume as requested and those whose cars were blocking area driveways began moving their vehicles. During this process, a fight flared in the crowd. Along with on scene security, Deputy Howard located the fight and assisted in breaking it up. Deputy Howard quickly subdued one of the combatants and placed them in handcuffs as he proceeded to secure the scene and conduct his investigation into the events leading up to the melee. Once an investigation was completed and the gentleman he had detained was evaluated for injury and found to have only a minor oral abrasion, Deputy Howard drove the detained individual to his home, leaving him in the care of family and friends. The gentleman declined to pursue charges against the other individual involved in the scuffle. Case is active.