“Our new [Anson County Transportation] ACTS Building is well underway. If anyone has ridden on Route 52 and saw a building come up out of nowhere, it is the fastest construction that I have seen, and is tentatively scheduled to be done end of January. We are making record time and I appreciate Ms. Tanya Byrd (Transportation Director) for being on top of it,” shared Commissioner JD Bricken. Ground was broken on the site on Sept. 6. A grant secured in 2019 approved $3.6 million for the project, with the county funding another $730,000.