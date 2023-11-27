Learning about civics and service On October 16-19, Anson County 4-H’er Jahzaria Underwood participated in the Governor’s Page Program which gives North Carolina high school students the opportunity for hands-on participation in state government. Hosted by VolunteerNC in Raleigh, pages learned about history, civics, service, and professional development. Jahzaria’s most memorable experience was getting to meet with Governor Roy Cooper!

Leon Gatewood receives Rotary’s Hometown Heroes Award WADESBORO — In November, the Wadesboro Rotary Club honored Leon Gatewood with the Hometown Heroes Award for unwavering dedication to Anson County.

December 1 kicks off LEAP and Medicaid enrollment in North Carolina with eligibility changes WADESBORO — Ms. Lula Jackson, the Director of Social Services for Anson County, addressed county commissioners at the November 21 board meeting, speaking about health care and heat issues.

“The Sound of Music” coming to Ansonia Theatre WADESBORO — The Ansonia Theatre is thrilled to open one of the most beloved musicals of all time.

Representative Mark Brody anounces new funds allocated to Anson County WADESBORO — County Commissioners welcomed state representative Mark Brody to their board meeting held on November 21 to discuss new funds from the state that will be allocated to programs and projects that will benefit Anson County.

Bo Wagner | The best days “I love how the ladies are all smiling, and the guys are like, ‘Yep, matching jammers.’”

ACTS Building construction is underway “Our new [Anson County Transportation] ACTS Building is well underway. If anyone has ridden on Route 52 and saw a building come up out of nowhere, it is the fastest construction that I have seen, and is tentatively scheduled to be done end of January. We are making record time and I appreciate Ms. Tanya Byrd (Transportation Director) for being on top of it,” shared Commissioner JD Bricken. Ground was broken on the site on Sept. 6. A grant secured in 2019 approved $3.6 million for the project, with the county funding another $730,000.

What’s Merriam-Webster’s word of the year for 2023? Hint: Be true to yourself NEW YORK (AP) — In an age of deepfakes and post-truth, as artificial intelligence rose and Elon Musk turned Twitter into X, the Merriam-Webster word of the year for 2023 is “authentic.”

Make your donations count this holiday season The holiday season is fast approaching, and the spirit of giving is in the air. For many North Carolinians, this is a time for giving back by donating to charities. But for scammers, it’s a time to prey on their goodwill. As charities begin reaching out to folks to support their cause, scammers will do the same to try and trick people into giving to a scammer instead. If you plan to give money to a charity or non-profit this holiday season, be sure to take extra precaution and make sure your money makes a difference.

Protecting our roots Richmond County’s annual Farm City Week celebration has the tagline this year: “Agriculture, it’s in our roots”.