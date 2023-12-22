Anson High student represents Anson County at the 2023 Magic Kingdom Thanksgiving Parade WADESBORO — The 2023 annual Magic Kingdom Thanksgiving Day parade at Disney World in Florida went on this year without a hitch.

Annual toy drive reminds us all to live like Tuck POLKTON — The third annual Kevin Tucker Memorial Toy Drive was held at the Old Griffin building.

In a merry mood Kindergarteners at Ansonville Elementary School put on an amazing performance for the student body and family members. They sang Christmas songs and recited poems to get everybody in the holiday spirit.

Commissioner vote further cements plans to build new middle school WADESBORO — A new middle school for Anson County students is inching ever closer to breaking ground.

Commissioners answer Polkton man’s plea for public hearing on methane pipeline WADESBORO — Local environmental crusader Bobby Johnson once again appeared before county commissioners to discuss concerns he and fellow Polkton residents have regarding the newly unveiled design for a pipeline to carry methane gas from the landfill to a transfer station on Route 52.

Stan Popovich | Six reasons why you should take your mental health seriously Many people underestimate the impact that mental illness can have on an individual or family. It can be difficult to admit that you have a mental health problem in your life. Secondly, it can be just as difficult in getting the people you know to understand your situation without making any kinds of judgments.

Tom Campbell | Increased longevity without a plan As we prepare to turn the page on another year, we are reminded we are a year older. One of the largest issues we will face in 2024 and beyond is an aging population. Our state demographer says that by 2028 one in five North Carolinians will be 65 or over. By 2031 there will be more adults 65 and older than children 17 or younger. North Carolina, like most states, is unprepared to deal with these numbers or their needs.

A Merry Christmas to Veterans A patriotic Christmas tree can be spotted along Fairway Drive in Rockingham. Merry Christmas to all our Veterans!

Full of holiday fun Students and staff at Lilesville Elementary School had a great time sharing smiles, waving to the crowd and singing carols participating in the parade.

Earning some belts The Ebony Dragons Competition team traveled to Dillon, SC, on Dec. 9, 2023. They received medals, trophies and three Grand Championship Belts. From left to right: Addison Jarrell, Christian Garth, Curtis ‘Tre’ Garth, and Adelynn Helms. Second row: Master Ronnie Covington and Sensei Denise Watkins. Not pictured are Joshua Green and Lorenzo Hubbard.