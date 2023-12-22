Kindergarteners at Ansonville Elementary School put on an amazing performance for the student body and family members. They sang Christmas songs and recited poems to get everybody in the holiday spirit. Photo courtesy of Ansonville Elementary School/Anson County Schools

Photo courtesy of Ansonville Elementary School/Anson County Schools

