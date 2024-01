John Hood | Don’t subsidize new baseball team RALEIGH — Will North Carolina snag one of two new Major League Baseball franchises? That’s what Gov. Roy Cooper, Carolina Hurricanes owner Tom Dundon, and other civic and business leaders are hoping. They’re prepping a bid for a team to be based either in Raleigh or Charlotte. As soon as MLB announces its process and timeline, they’ll try to make their Carolina baseball dream a reality.

Spelling Bee all-stars Pictured is just a few of the Spelling Bee classroom winners at Wadesboro Elementary School. The winner at the school was Chyna Blakeney, and Xavier Flores was the runner up. Anson County Schools District winner Brynna Little of Lilesville Elementary Schools was recognized at the school board meeting.

Commissioners receive an update on Rescue Squad concerns WADESBORO — Former Chief of the Rescue Squad Tyler Green and current Chief Anthony Ratliff came before the Anson County Commissioners at their January 16 meeting to discuss ongoing issues within the department.

Commissioners vote to continue with same engineering services for airport WADESBORO — Every five years the county is required by the Aviation Foundation, FAA and NC DOT Aviation Division to conduct a request for qualifications to select another candidate to be airport engineer and the planning service firm.

Center for Safer Schools awards $150,000 to Anson County Schools WADESBORO — Anson County Schools will receive a School Safety Grant of $150,000 for the 2023-24 school year.

4-H Farm Credit Showmanship Banquet ANSON — On Friday, January 19th, Guilford County hosted the 4-H Farm Credit Showmanship Banquet. Maddie Carpenter represented Anson County 4-H and was awarded the Champion Senior Showman title for the 2023 4-H Farm Credit Showman Circuit.

WARRANT: Illegal drug equipment found, millions of dollars seized in Copy Proz investigation ROCKINGHAM — Copy Proz owner Mark Meland is believed to have operated a money-laundering drug operation out of his Rockingham business.

Two years later, skeleton of female found behind Wadesboro Armory remains unidentified WADESBORO — Frustration and concerns remain over the skeleton of a female discovered in the Wadesboro woods back on May 12, 2022.

State treasurer Folwell shares info regarding unclaimed money for Ansonians, decision to run for governor WADESBORO — North Carolina State Treasurer Dale Folwell is running for Governor this year. Before he concludes his term as treasurer, a position he has held since 2017, Folwell has some financial information he would like to share with the citizens of Anson County.

AG Stein highlights state and local efforts to address human trafficking RALEIGH — Attorney General Josh Stein joined local leaders in Charlotte today to highlight state and local efforts to address human trafficking and help survivors as part of Human Trafficking Prevention Month.

RCC designated a leader in cyber security education HAMLET — Richmond Community College has been designated as a National Center of Academic Excellence in Cyber Defense Education (CAE-CD) by the National Security Agency (NSA) and the Department of Homeland Security (DHS).