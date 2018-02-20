Anson County deputies charge man with 5 felony child sex offenses

An Anson County man is facing five felony charges for allegedly sexually abusing a young girl.

According to a press release from the Anson County Sheriff’s Office, 25-year-old Dexter Dwayne Lilly, of Wadesboro, was the subject of an extensive search by law enforcement after an incident report was filed on Jan. 28.

Lilly was arrested Feb. 3 and charged with: statutory sex offense with a child by an adult; performing a sex act as a substitute parent or custodian; second-degree forcible sex offense; taking indecent liberties with a child; and crime against nature.

He was booked into the Anson County Jail under a $250,000 secured bond and is scheduled to appear in court March 20.

Sheriff Landric Reid said that he would like thank the community for all of the tips leading to the arrest, and his deputies for their hard work and dedication in the investigation.

Although an arrest has been made, Reid added that the investigation is ongoing.

Online court records show Lilly has no other pending charges.

He was most recently convicted, in 2016, on misdemeanor charges of assault on a female and wanton injury to personal property and was given probation, according to records with the N.C. Department of Public Safety Division of Adult Correction

Lilly was first convicted in 2010 on a felony charge of larceny from person.

Two years later, he was convicted of possessing stolen goods and resisting an officer. Lilly was initially given probation, which was revoked later that year, sending him behind bars for four months, records show.

All defendants facing criminal charges are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

