5 political races set for May primary

Two local 11th-hour candidates officially made their bids for office on the final day of election filing last week.

Lawrence Gatewood, former Anson County manager, threw his proverbial hat in the ring for the District 5 county commissioner race.

Gatewood served as a county manager from 2011 to 2015, after working as a social worker with the Anson County Department of Social Services from 2001 to 2009, and serving as the county human resources director from 2009 to 2011.

Gatewood said that his experiences in county government, project management and developing and managing budgets provides him with keen insights into the work of a county commissioner.

Marine Corps veteran Kevin Marshall is hoping to wear the sheriff’s star on his shirt.

Marshall’s military and law enforcement background includes being on honor guard detail at the White House, serving as an Anson County sheriff’s deputy and a special police officer in Mecklenburg County.

Marshall said that he thinks he is very capable of leading the sheriff’s office and, if elected, plans to have deputies well-trained in a variety of situations.

The May 8 primary ballot will feature two commissioner races (Districts 4 and 5), was well as the contests for sheriff, state Senate and the U.S. House of Representatives.

Marshall is challenging current Anson County Sheriff Landric Reid, who has held the office since 2014.

Gatewood will face face Lee Roy Lookabill Jr. in the Democratic primary for the seat currently held by Chairwoman Anna Baucom, who did not file. The winner will go up against Terry Helms, a Republican, in November.

The District 4 race pits Commissioner Jim Sims against challengers Ashley Turner Drake and Fulton J. Crowder. Whoever gets the most votes will then run against Republican Danny Pearson in the general election.

State Sen. Tom McInnis, R-Richmond, is facing an in-party challenge from Whispering Pines Mayor Michelle Lexo and the winner of the Republican primary will square off against Moore County Democrat Helen Probst Mills.

Commissioner Vancine Sturdivant is running unopposed in District 2.

Congressman Robert Pittenger will face off against Clarence W. Goins Jr. and former pastor Mark Harris in the May 8 primary for the District 9 seat in the U.S. House of Representatives. District 9 includes a portion of Mecklenburg County, all of Union, Anson, Richmond, Scotland and Robeson counties, and most of Bladen and Cumberland counties.

Harris and Todd Johnson challenged Pittenger in the 2016 Republican primary.When the night was over, Pittenger was declared the winner with 135 more votes than Harris — the margin of votes less than 1 percent of the total votes cast — resulting in a recount won by the incumbent.

Two Democrats have filed for District 9, Dan McCready and Christian Cano, both of Charlotte. Pittenger defeated Cano in the General Election in 2016.

Libertarian Jeff Scott also has filed as a candidate for the District 9 seat.

All candidates registered so far are from Charlotte — aside from Goins, who is from Eastover in Cumberland County.

With the Anson County Board of Education, incumbents George Truman (District 5), Lisa Davis (District 4), Bobbie Little (District 2) are all unopposed.

The board has two at-large seats: one held by Marilynn Bennett, the other by Gay Lookabill, who was recently appointed to fill out the remainder of Brian Johnson’s term. Also joing the race for an at-large seat is Mitchell Huntley.

Gay Lookabill, who is unaffiliated, has to collect 689 signatures by May 8 to be on the November ballot, according to Elections Director Steve Adams.

District Attorney Reece Saunders (of Richmond County) and Clerk of Superior Court Mark Hammonds — both Democrats — are running unchallenged.

All uncontested races will be “technically over” in May unless there is a write-in candidate in November, Adams said.

William R. Toler contributed to this story.

Candidates added for sheriff, commissioner