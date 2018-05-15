Wadesboro man charged with sex crimes

Johnson Johnson

A Wadesboro man is facing four felony charges after detectives say he performed sex acts with children.

Richard David Johnson is accused of having sex with two children, both below the age of 13, according to a press release from the Wadesboro Police Department.

Johnson was arrested May 7 and charged with two counts each of first-degree statutory sex offense with a child by an adult and taking indecent liberties with a child.

Investigators also served a search warrant at his home on N.C. 742 in Wadesboro, seizing numerous cellphones and a laptop computer, according to the release.

The case is still under investigation.

Johnson was booked in the Anson County Jail under a $40,000 secured bond and released on bail May 11. He is scheduled to appear in Anson County District Court on May 22.

Online court records show Johnson has no other pending charges.

He was convicted in 1986 of willful or wanton injury to real property, a misdemeanor, according to records with the N.C. Department of Public Safety Division of Adult Correction.

All defendants facing criminal charges are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

