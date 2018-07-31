Atrium Health receives Hospital Association honors

WADESBORO — Atrium Health was nationally recognized by the American Hospital Association for quality of care and reducing disparities and advance health in communities, celebrated among the top in the nation for innovation to achieve quality healthcare and leadership in healthcare.

According to the press release, Atrium Health was named as an honoree for two of its most prestigious awards, the Quest for Quality prize and Equity of Care award.

Atrium Health recently partnered with NC MedAssist to hold a mobile free pharmacy event in Wadesboro on July 13, which was open to any low-income individual or family needing free over-the-counter medications. The event was held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Lockhart-Taylor Center, located at 514 N. Washington St.

Atrium Health ranked in the top five of the Quest for Quality prize, which recognizes leadership and innovation in improving quality and advancing health in communities. This is the first year the AHA allowed healthcare systems, in addition to individual hospitals, to apply for the Quest for Quality prize.

Atrium Health was also a top-five honoree for the Equity of Care award, which recognizes hospitals and health systems for their efforts to reduce healthcare disparities, advance equity of care to all patients, and spread lessons learned and progress toward the promotion of diversity.

“It’s an honor to be recognized for the innovative work we’re doing each and every day to provide the very best care for all,” said Gene Woods, president and CEO of Atrium Health. “We are taking important steps to close gaps in care, to eliminate disparities, to advance quality and to improve outcomes – simply because it is the right thing to do.”

Specifically, the AHA recognized Atrium Health for its “commitment to serving populations that lack access to adequate health services; improving clinical outcomes by reducing harm and avoiding readmissions; utilizing sophisticated technology, including predictive analytics and telehealth services; and engaging patients and families.”

Navicent Health, with which Atrium Health has signed a letter of intent to create a strategic combination, won the 2018 Equity of Care award, while Cone Health, managed by Atrium Health, was also recognized as a top-five Equity of Care honoree.

Atrium Health, previously Carolinas HealthCare System, one of the nation’s leading and most innovative healthcare organizations, provides a full spectrum of healthcare and wellness programs throughout the Southeast region. Its diverse network of care locations includes academic medical centers, hospitals, freestanding emergency departments, physician practices, surgical and rehabilitation centers, home health agencies, nursing homes and behavioral health centers, as well as hospice and palliative care services. Atrium Health works to enhance the overall health and well-being of its communities through high-quality patient care, education and research programs, and numerous collaborative partnerships and initiatives.

