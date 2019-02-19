Grants available for convenience store owners

Grant assistance to convenience stores that want to offer healthier food options in one of the state’s 349 food deserts is available through the N.C. Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services.

The funding is part of the Healthy Food Small Retailer Program.

Applications are accepted through March 31, subject to the availability of funds. Download the application from ncagr.gov/HealthyRetailer. More information is available by calling 919-707-3173 or emailing HealthyRetailer@ncagr.gov.

Food deserts are documented at ers.usda.gov/data-products/food-access-research-atlas/. Store owners must also apply for funding under the the program and accept or agree to accept Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits, Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women benefits, and Women, Infants and Children benefits.

Store owners should have no more than 3,000 square feet of heated floor space and be established as a for-profit business at the time of application.

The 2019 program will reimburse participating stores for refrigeration, freezers and stocking equipment needed to offer healthier items, a news release says.