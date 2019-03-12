Red carpet awards show

Contributed photo The cast of 'All Shook Up' performs at the 2019 Ansonia Awards. Contributed photo The cast of 'All Shook Up' performs at the 2019 Ansonia Awards. Contributed photo The orphans, from 'Annie,' won Best Featured Actress in a Musical. They were played by Karlie Russell, Ava Clarke, Lela Chaney, Jasmine Polk, Summer Hardison, Katie Haynes, Shelby Belk, Madeline Leavitt, Lindsay Thomas, Anna Cameron and Kadence N. Jones. Contributed photo The orphans, from 'Annie,' won Best Featured Actress in a Musical. They were played by Karlie Russell, Ava Clarke, Lela Chaney, Jasmine Polk, Summer Hardison, Katie Haynes, Shelby Belk, Madeline Leavitt, Lindsay Thomas, Anna Cameron and Kadence N. Jones.

Ansonia Theatre held its first award show to honor the talent in the 2017-18 season, handing out 44 trophies.

Ansonia performed musicals and plays during the season, including a one-act play. The shows up for consideration were “To Kill a Mockingbird,” “Commencement,” “Annie,” “Graceland,” “Smoke on the Mountain” and “Big River.”

“This red carpet event was filled by patrons with glamorous dresses and tuxes with wonderful live interviews on Facebook by Brittany Price and Chip Long,” said Tommy Wooten, the director at Ansonia.

The nominees, presenters and fans of the Ansonia filled the theater for the awards show. There were several live performances from the nominated shows, and a preview from the upcoming show, “All Shook Up.”

“It was a memorable night full of fun with food and fellowship,” Wooten said.

“To Kill a Mockingbird” won Best Play, and its performers took home the most awards for the night.

Jason Clarke received Best Actor in a Play for his role as Atticus Finch; and Charley Williamson won Best Actress in a Play for Scout. Best Supporting went to Isaac Clarke for his role as Dill; and both Donnie Lewis, who played Calpurnia and Teri Brown, who played Maudie Atkinson, took home Best Actress. Best Featured went to Glenn Caulder for Judge Taylor, and Libby Dandridge for Mrs. Dubose.

“Smoke on the Mountain” won for Best Musical and Best Ensemble Acting. Several performers from the musical took home awards.

Mike Railton won Best Actor for his role as Daddy Warbucks, and Emily Litaker Privette won Best Actress for Miss Hannigan. Best Supporting went to Mark Traywick and Paige Mercer, for their roles as the Rev. Oglethorpe and Daisy Sander, respectively.

Best Actress in a One-act Play was Terra Medlock for her role as Mary in “Commencement.” Savannah Tarlton, who played Julie in the same play, won Best Supporting Actress in a One-act Play.

Best Featured Actor in a Musical went to Donald Perkins for playing Pap Finn in “Big River.”

The orphans in “Annie” won Best Featured Actress in a Musical. They were played by Karlie Russell, Ava Clarke, Lela Chaney, Jasmine Polk, Summer Hardison, Katie Haynes, Shelby Belk, Madeline Leavitt, Lindsay Thomas, Anna Cameron and Kadence N. Jones.

Cali Green and Caden Clarke were voted Best Child Actors. Brittany Price, Marshall Ray, Gina Clarke and Gail Litaker were presented with Legend Awards.

A special tribute was made to Wooten, and he was presented a beautiful painting featuring all of the 21 shows he has directed at the Ansonia.

The awards were voted on by the Anson County Board of Directors and a selected committee of attendees who had attended all of the nominated shows.

“We look forward to next year’s awards ceremony,” Wooten said.

Ansonia Theatre honors dozens for work in 2017-18 season