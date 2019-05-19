Wingate honors long-time employees

May 19, 2019
By: The Anson Record

Wingate University honored nearly 90 employees for a combined 1,000 years of service during an awards luncheon May 9.

Christy Cobb, an assistant professor of religion, won the Faith Award; Amee Odom, director of the Ethel K. Smith Library, was given the Knowledge Award; Maria Martinez-Ramirez, a housekeeper, was honored with the Service Award; and Mary Coon earned the Spirit Award.

Cindy Compton, David Compton, Ed Davis, Jeanel Dennis, Annette Digby, Marilyn Hartness, Judy Rimmer and Kyla Noble were recognized on the occasion of their retirement.

Five others, each with 30 years of service, joined the Order of the Seal: Ann Deese, Sarah Harrison Burns, Ed Mills, Kevin Ricketts and John Sykes.

Martha Asti and Nancy Randall were recognized for 40 years of service; Greg Bell and Dawn Davis, for 35.

Jayne Cannon, widow of the late Keith Cannon, the chair of the Communication Department who died earlier this year, was on hand to receive his 25-year award. Others celebrating a quarter century at the University were Jim Coon, Barry Cuffe, Gary Hamill, Scott Hunsucker and Rob Prevost.

